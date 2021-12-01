CYBER WEEK:

The top 10 most popular Amazon buys during Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Here's what Yahoo Canada readers were snapping up.

This Amazon TV is marked down to just $180 right now

Kate Mendonca
·Shopping Editor
·2 min read

Insignia 24
Insignia 24" 720P HD LED TV is on sale for just $180.

When it comes to affordable electronics, few retailers offer better deals than Amazon. And with their current selection of Epic Deals, it's an especially great time to give your home an upgrade or start shopping for those early holiday gifts.

If you're in the market for a new television, right now shoppers can even find one TV on sale for 40 per cent off with one of today's top deals. 

Right now you can snag the Insignia 24" 720P HD LED TV, which usually retails for $300, at $120 off.

Insignia 24" 720P HD LED TV

Insignia 24
Insignia 24" 720P HD LED TV. Image via Amazon.

$180 $300 at Amazon

The details

This inexpensive TV just got even more affordable thanks to these early holiday savings, which bring the price of this Fire TV down to just $180. 

At 24", this TV has a compact size that makes it a great choice for bedrooms, guest rooms, or even college dorms. Though it may be small in size, it doesn't sacrifice on the latest technology to deliver top-quality images and sound.

It features a 60Hz refresh rate with an 8.5ms response time delivers fluid motion for seamless action, as well as built-in Fire TV interface which allows access to live TV and quick streaming through your favourite apps. 

ALSO SEE: These are the top 10 things Yahoo users bought on Amazon Canada during Black Friday and Cyber Monday

It also comes with a voice-activated remote that uses Amazon Alexa to control your TV, launch apps, search for titles, play music, control smart home devices, and more.

The verdict

The biggest downside to this TV is that it has yet to earn any customer reviews, but at just $180 it may be worth taking a chance on this ultra affordable pick. 

If you're looking for even more bang for your buck, you can also shop more Insignia models on sale in larger sizes. Just be sure to take advantage of these deals before they're gone!

Insignia 32" 1080p HD LED Smart TV

Insignia 32
Insignia 32" 1080p HD LED Smart TV. Image via Amazon.

$230 $330 at Amazon

Insignia 55" 4K UHD HDR LCD Smart TV - Fire TV Edition

Insignia 55
Insignia 55" 4K UHD HDR LCD Smart TV - Fire TV Edition. Image via Amazon.

$530 $650 at Amazon

