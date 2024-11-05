Score up to 65% off small appliances, bedding and other home goods ahead of Thanksgiving so you can host like a pro.

Black Friday is less than three weeks away, but Amazon is already marking down items — some to their lowest prices ever. Right now, you can shop Le Creuset, Ugg, Dyson and more iconic brands for way less than usual before you have a packed house for the holidays.

I've been scrolling for hours, combing through thousands of markdowns and cross-checking all the discounts to make sure they're all the real deal — no fake discounts here. If you want the best deals on home goods, from kitchen appliances to bedding, you can find them on this list.

Keep scrolling for the absolute best Amazon home deals that can make life easier, cleaner, comfier and cozier this season.

Amazon Dyson Outsize Origin Cordless Vacuum $400 $600 Save $200 This cordless vacuum is a good pick for big homes, thanks to its extra-large cleaner head, bigger dust bin and 60 minutes of run time. The LCD screen shows the run-time countdown and power modes, so you know when it's almost time to charge. It also comes with a few extra accessories, including a low-reach adapter that adjusts the wand angle by 90 degrees to help you get under all your furniture. "Having had three of the Dyson handhelds, this is the best one. More power, longer run time, better cleaning," said one loyal shopper. $400 at Amazon

Amazon Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 5.5 quarts $336 $420 Save $84 Ina Garten says her Le Creuset Dutch oven is one of her most-used pieces of cookware. It's great for making hearty stews, tender braised meats, baking bread and more. The round 5.5-quart version is on sale in a range of colors, but the deepest discount is on Meringue (over $80 off!), just in time for fall cooking. "I had long debated buying this due to the cost, but I can honestly say it is one of the best purchases I have ever made!" said one home chef. "This thing is a workhorse, I cook just about everything in it and use it 3-4 times a week. I have not had any issues with food sticking or being unable to clean it off. It is very heavy, but this helps items cook evenly. It is the perfect size for 6-8 portions of soup, can fit 3-4 chicken breasts on the bottom, and also works well for bread! Not to mention it is beautiful." Yahoo's own tester is also a Le Creuset fan — read her Dutch oven review. $336 at Amazon

Amazon Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 with 5-Quart Basket $80 $120 Save $40 This baby launched in March 2024, and it can turn frozen food into a hot, crispy meal fast. Of course, in addition to air-frying, it can roast, reheat and dehydrate foods. And with a 5-quart basket that's big enough to roast a whole chicken or cook a 1.5-pound bag of fries, you may never turn on your oven again (OK, or at least for a while). "I can't believe I didn't get this a long time ago," said one home cook. "Everything comes out perfect. Make crispy chicken thighs and egg rolls. Easy to clean. No heating up the kitchen. Cooks fast. What more can I say?" $80 at Amazon

Amazon Ember Smart Mug 2, 10-Ounce $91 $130 Save $39 Keeping your coffee or tea hot can be difficult while you're dashing around the house on a busy morning. That's where this Ember mug comes in. It connects to an app on your phone so you can control the temperature. And it's down to the lowest price we've seen! Yahoo's tech editor, Rick Broida, named it the best heated coffee mug of the year. Broida said: "Here's what I love most about the Ember: I don't have to turn it on. Once I pour a liquid in, it immediately starts heating. When the drink is gone, it turns off. It's a minor thing, but I love not having to futz with a power button or temperature settings. I don't really even have to use the app after the first time; once I've set my preferred temp, it's "locked in" until I change it." $91 at Amazon

Amazon Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin, 22-Ounce $17 $31 Save $14 Here's an obvious scent for the season. This single-wick candle has notes of baked pumpkin, cloves, nutmeg, cinnamon and brown sugar. It offers up to 150 hours of burn time, so it should last you a while — maybe even long past Turkey Day, depending on how much use it gets. Grab it while it's over 40% off! "The smell is absolutely delicious. Definitely made the house feel like fall," said a major fan. "I would have lit this year-round, but I had it lit almost nonstop and was used up pretty fast. Didn't give me any headaches/migraines." If pumpkin spice isn't your scent, Autumn Wreath is another shopper favorite, and it's also on sale. $17 at Amazon

Amazon KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper $45 $60 Save $15 Use this compact KitchenAid to chop, mix and puree food in a flash. It has two speeds and a pulse option, and its pour-spout bowl has a handle for easily transferring food. "I love this chopper!" said one home chef. "It's easy to use and clean. It holds a surprising amount and is powerful. It will quickly cut up 2 cups of nuts or a whole onion (first cut in smaller pieces, of course). I didn't need operating instructions; the pieces basically twist together. The size makes it preferable to my large food processor." (Writer's note: I have this food chopper, and I've used it to shred chicken, chop onions, make guacamole and more. It's small, but it's mighty powerful, and it comes in handy more than I anticipated.) $45 at Amazon

Amazon Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker $60 $100 Save $40 Enjoy a cup of coffee in bed (if you please) with the incredibly compact Keurig K-Mini. And when we say compact, we mean it: It's just under 5 inches wide, so it doesn't take up much room on your countertop. However, it's a single-serve machine, meaning you have to pour water into it each time you want to use it. Some people aren't into that, but it ensures you have a truly fresh cup of joe every single time. Get it while it's 40% off. More than 78,000 Amazon shoppers give it a five-star rating, with one person calling it the "perfect way to start the morning." They continued: "The Keurig is so unbelievably easy to use. Just pour some water into the back, pop in a K-cup and press the button. Thirty seconds later, you have a fresh, hot cup of coffee." Shop more Keurig deals at Amazon and check out Yahoo's picks for the best Keurig coffee maker. $60 at Amazon

Amazon Lodge 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet $20 $34 Save $14 Ina Garten's favorite cast iron pan is on sale at Amazon! For a limited time, you can grab it for just $20. This tough-as-nails Lodge skillet can be used anywhere — on the stove, over the grill, in the oven or even over a campfire. Cast iron is incredibly durable, but it's also excellent at heat retention to ensure consistent cooking. And this one comes pre-seasoned, so you don't have to fiddle around oiling it up — it's ready to use right out of the box. "Lodge's cast iron pans are literally the best pans I have ever used in my life," gushed a fan. "My absolute go-to every time I need to cook something. Perfect sear on steaks. ... Great for pancakes. Holds up to high heat in the oven." $20 at Amazon

Amazon Morento H13 Air Purifier $79 $220 Save $141 with Prime and coupon Air purifiers can do a lot — suck allergens and other gunk out of your air, get rid of gross smells and just generally freshen up your space. The H13 features a HEPA filter, which is considered the gold standard of air purifiers, to tackle up to 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns. That means dust, pollen, bacteria, mold and more are all targeted. An infrared sensor monitors your air in real time and adjusts the fan speed to clean it faster if needed. If the air around your machine isn't up to par, the display screen will turn yellow or red until it's better. Amazon shoppers give it a thumbs-up. "We've run it every day since we received it, and already we can tell a huge difference in the air quality," wrote a fan. "It's helped filter out any dust from the cat litter, and has helped with any smells. The night mode is a must, as it still purifies air, but it's almost inaudible." Save $141 with Prime and coupon $79 at Amazon

Amazon Shark 2-in-1 Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum $100 $150 Save $50 | Lowest price ever This Shark vacuum is super-lightweight (the handheld is only 2.8 pounds) and it has an extra-large dust cup that's easy to eject and empty with the touch of a button, fans say. It comes with a floor nozzle, scrubbing brush and crevice tool, plus there's a docking station that keeps everything charged up and in place when you aren't using it. Plus, it converts from a cordless stick vacuum into a handheld, so really, you're getting two vacs for the price of one. Even better, at 33% off, it's at an all-time low price at Amazon. Just note that the deal is only on the white color — the blue one is at its regular price, $150. "I bought this to vacuum pet hair from my tile floors," wrote one fan. "It works very well for this, and it's small, lightweight and easy to maneuver under chairs and around corners. I use it almost every day and it holds a charge through many uses. It's not meant to vacuum carpet, but I have used it on small area rugs with no problem." Save $50 | Lowest price ever $100 at Amazon

Amazon Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill $170 $280 Save $110 Backyard grilling season may be over, but you can still get your char on from the comfort of your kitchen with this Ninja, now 40% off at Amazon. It has six different cooking functions: grilling (obviously), air frying, broiling, baking, roasting and dehydrating. There are also four no-brainer smart protein settings: Just insert the Foodi Smart Thermometer (it's included) and choose between nine customizable doneness levels. "I am in love with this thing!" said one Amazon shopper. "I've used it almost daily since I got it. ... So far, I've used it for grilling steak, chicken, fish and veggies and air-frying potatoes, frozen fries and frozen chicken strips, and everything has turned out flavorful, moist and cookbook-picture perfect. Honestly, the thermometer makes sure it's perfect and the food turns out even better than my beloved grill (don't tell Weber!). It almost feels like cheating." $170 at Amazon

Amazon Bedsure Comforter Duvet Insert, Queen $19 $47 Save $28 | Lowest price ever According to our trackers, this queen-size comforter in classic white is down to its all-time best price. Plus, it has tens of thousands of five-star ratings to back it up. It's designed to be an all-season blanket and has a soft poly microfiber shell with down alternative filling. It smartly features a box-stitch construction, which helps keep the filling evenly distributed and gives you that cloud-like feeling all around. Because this comforter comes with loops attached to its sides, you can use it as a duvet insert. And to make things really convenient, it's machine-washable and dryer-friendly. "Best sleep in a long time," wrote one impressed buyer. "Not too thick, not too light. Didn't wake up feeling too hot either. I slept so well, I slept through my alarm and ended up late for my class. ... Kept the fluffiness after the first wash too, like a cloud! 10/10 would be late for class again." Check out our full Bedsure Comforter review for more. Save $28 | Lowest price ever $19 at Amazon

Amazon Hopopro 5-Mode High Pressure Shower Head $15 $30 Save $15 If you struggle with getting enough water pressure without the extra water usage, this high-flow showerhead is designed to make it feel like you're rinsing off in a rainforest. The 4.1-inch head provides a broader coverage area and gives you all the sensations of standing under a tropical waterfall without having to hop on a plane. Made with corrosion-resistant chrome, it also comes with a built-in water filter and has a self-cleaning nozzle that prevents mineral build-up — that means nothing can get between you and your rejuvenating shower. "Holy gosh to goodness," shared a five-star fan. "That rain mode is nothing short of heavenly! I just want to be in the shower all day and night now. Addictive, yes! Be warned!" Snag it while it's over half off! For just $15, you can make your shower feel more luxurious (or at least make getting all of the conditioner out of your hair a bit easier). $15 at Amazon

Amazon Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls, 6-Pack $13 $20 Save $7 These all-natural dryer balls are made of 100% New Zealand wool to help soften your laundry and cut down on static, so you can take harsh chemical softeners and dryer sheets out of your laundry room for good. When you toss a few into your dryer, they help break up any heavy clothes, towels or sheets so they can dry properly. The wool can also suck out the water and condensation from inside your dryer and improve the airflow, helping cut down on total drying time (and energy bills!) "First-time customer trying these wool dryer balls. Sooo glad I bought them!" gushed a convert. "They work. Clothes come out wrinkle-free, mostly, and soft. Huge plus: no more artificial smelly softener infiltrating my clothing and linens. Highly recommend!" $13 at Amazon

Amazon Air Fryer Magnetic Cheat Sheet Set $9 $16 Save $7 Don't really know how to use your air fryer? This soup-to-nuts guide can help. It provides heat levels and cook times for air-frying vegetables, poultry, beef, seafood and frozen food. If there's something you want to make, just check the chart and get going. Since it's magnetic, you can stick it to the side of your air fryer or on the refrigerator for quick access. "Handy and easy," said one reviewer. "With all the options that are available for my air fryer, it's nice to have a quick reference rather than having to go through a cookbook to find time and temperature settings. It's all right there on my refrigerator." $9 at Amazon

Amazon Bedsure Super Soft Cozy Blanket $12 $16 Save $4 with coupon Pick up one of Amazon's top-selling throw blankets at an incredible price. This lightweight luxury is incredibly soft and warm, and it comes in a wide range of colors. It also comes in a few sizes, from your standard throw to California king. "I purchased several of these and they hold up very well if you follow the label washing instructions," shared a fan. "Very soft and cozy. I will never buy another blanket that has to be dried on air fluff/no heat and then hung up to air dry! Such a pain. These come out great and soft in the dryer on low heat. Some are for me some are for my cats! They also approve." Save $4 with coupon $12 at Amazon

Amazon Fab Totes Storage Bags, 6-Pack $15 $42 Save $27 with coupon | Editor-approved These aren't your old-school plastic storage containers. These bin-bag hybrids are durable and structured enough to keep contents safe and protected. A transparent window lets you see what's inside. And they're stackable, so they help you make the most of every square foot. Each bag has a storage capacity of 60 liters — plenty of room for off-season clothing, fluffy bedding, piles of random accessories and more. Make sure you clip the on-page coupon for the best discount! "I was very surprised by how this fabric storage container holds its shape. I was also surprised at how much it holds," said a happy reviewer. "I used them to store blankets, beach towels and comforters. They also stack nicely. I really like that the sides are clear so you can see inside without opening them." Check out our full Fab Totes Storage Bags review for more info. Save $27 with coupon | Editor-approved $15 at Amazon

Amazon Smiry Memory Foam Bath Mat $9 $12 Save $3 Is your bathmat a dingy mess? Well, we should fix that. This ultra-plush cushion absorbs water quickly, meaning you won't be as likely to slip and slide on your tile floor. It's made of a high-density memory foam that feels like heaven to stand on while drawing water away from your skin via a layer of soft flannel velvet. A nonskid bottom helps ensure the mat doesn't go slipping around the bathroom. We've only seen it on sale for a dollar less than its current price, and not very often, so you're getting a fab deal with this discount. "This floor mat is super soft, absorbent and cushy," said a shopper. "This mat lays flat and doesn't feel cheap. Would buy again!" $9 at Amazon