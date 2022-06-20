Bring on the heat! This $50 portable neck fan is my no. 1 must-have for summer

This portable neck fan is a must-have for hot summer weather.

Like many Canadians, I'll admit that I don't do well in the heat. I've had my fair share of experiences with heat stroke, and have even fainted on occasion, so now I'm extra cautious when it come to spending long hours outdoors.

And with the hottest temperatures of the season forecast across parts of Canada on Tuesday and Wednesday, I'm kicking off summer by bringing out one of my hot weather must-haves: the JISULIFE Four Turbo Neck Fan.

On a recent trip to Walt Disney World, I knew I had to prepare for the harsh Florida sun — and packed my bag with a range of products to help beat the heat. One item was the JISULIFE neck fan, which was recommended to me by a friend as a way to cool down when you're outdoors in the hot summer heat.

After selling out recently on Amazon Canada — it's back in stock, and on sale, just in time for summer sun, heat and humidity.

JISULIFE Four Turbo Neck Fan

$50 $57 at Amazon

What is it?

This top-rated portable fan is winning over Amazon shoppers with its lightweight and versatile design, which conveniently sits around your neck for hands-free relief from the heat. Since this bladeless design is both lightweight and totally portable, it’s a great choice for outdoor sports, yard work, or just everyday use.

Equipped with a powerful and rechargeable battery, this fan offers up to seven hours of use. It features 58 ventilation holes that deliver air to the face and neck for 360 degree cooling, with a dust- and sweat-proof design. It's currently available in all three colours — pink, green and white — and offers three speeds to choose from.

First impressions

I was skeptical about the JISULIFE Four Turbo Neck Fan, initially thinking them kind of silly-looking. However, when I arrived at the airport in Orlando, I had to quickly eat my words — just about as soon as we landed, I was whipping the fan out of my bag and onto my neck.

I was impressed by the fan's ability to blow air when in use, helping to provide some relief from the heat and humidity. The third and highest setting proved to be the most useful for me, and earned this fan a spot in my list of everyday park essentials.

Essentials for a day at Walt Disney World: a backpack, water bottle, and portable fan.

As temperatures soared past 30°C daily (not factoring in humidity), I found myself reaching for the neck fan on several occasions. However, since I was using it at the highest setting, I did notice that the battery life didn't hold up as long as I'd hoped.

If you do plan to use this fan for yourself, I'd recommend learning from my mistakes and keeping a power bank and charging cable on hand to avoid having the battery die on you halfway through the day.

What others are saying

So far this hands-free fan has earned a 4.2-star rating from hundreds of customer reviews, with shoppers praising its power and comfort. Whether you’re travelling, spending time outdoors, or just in need of a quick way to cool down, the JISULIFE Four Turbo Neck Fan is a must-have for summer.

According to reviewers, this fan is “very light and very quiet," and "really helps in the heat.” Shoppers who sweat a lot have even called this gadget “a life saver” for use during outdoor work or as an antidote to hot flashes.

"I’m blown away by this fan," shared one reviewer.

Like me, one reviewer raved that it's been ideal "for walking around theme parks on hot days."

Many reviewers have noted that this fan’s airflow at the back of the neck is not as strong as they had hoped, but since it comes with a "lightweight" and "inconspicuous" design, shoppers say that it’s worth the tradeoff.

Verdict

Even at its sale price of $50, this portable fan may not be the most affordable version on the market, but its hands-free design and effective cooling make it a top pick ahead of summer. With a quiet motor and bladeless design, shoppers say it'll cool you down and is useful in a variety of situations.

After using one myself, I'm glad to have the JISULIFE Four Turbo Neck Fan as a way to stay cool on hot days. However, I'll be sure to always have a charger on hand for backup too.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

