Kitchen must-haves are on major sale at Amazon, including this knife set for 63% off
Shop finds from Henckels, Staub and Zwilling on sale now.
Whether you're a seasoned pro or you're just getting started in the kitchen, having the right tools on hand is essential to getting great results when you cook. For anyone looking to upgrade their gear, Amazon's latest deal has tons of kitchen essentials on major sale — but you'll have to hurry.
Henckels Aviara Premium Knife Block Set$150$400Save $250
Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch 2 Long Slot Toaster$168$240Save $72
Henckels Statement 15Piece White-Handled Knife Block Set$150$200Save $50
Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven 4.8L$180$370Save $190
Zwilling Terreno 2 Piece Granite Non-Stick Frying Pan Skillet & Wok Set$100$140Save $40
Zwiling Enfinigy Cool Touch 1.5-Liter Electric Kettle Pro$150$200Save $50
Henckels Definition 14 Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set$155$230Save $75
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Enfinigy Personal Blender$105$138Save $33
Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven 3.8L$200$300Save $100
Zwilling Twinsharp Pull-Through Knife Sharpener$29$43Save $14
Zwilling Sol II 10 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set$300$500Save $200
The limited-time sale includes deals on top brands like Zwilling, Staub & Henckels, so you can restock your kitchen or shop for perfect newlywed gifts.
The Henckels Aviara Premium Knife Block Set is one can't-miss deal that's on sale for $159 — a savings of 63 per cent.
Shop the Henckels Aviara Premium Knife Block Set on sale for 63% off.
This knife block set comes with everything a chef needs to get cooking, including a 4" paring knife, a 6" utility knife, an 8" bread knife, an 8" chef's knife, a 7" santoku knife, a carving fork, kitchen shears, eight stainless steel steak knives, honing steel and a knife block.
All blades are made from high carbon stainless steel for precision cutting and durability. The knives are also dishwasher safe, though it's recommended to hand wash them in order to prevent accidental damage.
Shoppers rave that the "sharpness is incredible," making it easy to slice, dice and chop for your meals.
"Meal prep has just never been this easy," shared one reviewer.
"Cuts everything very well. One word, amazing!" added another.
Shoppers do note that the blades on these knives do have a micro serrated edge, which may be something to consider if you're planning to add this set to cart.
If you'd rather a flat-edged blade or other kitchen essentials, shop more Amazon kitchen deals below and grab them before they're gone!
This toaster features two extra-long slots designed to accommodate two standard bread slices each, or a long artisanal-style bread slice.
This knife set has a stunning white handle, so it can be proudly displayed on your countertops.
Cook up bread, roasts, and more in this cast iron dutch oven with a large 4.8L capacity.
This kitchen duo comes with an aluminum skillet and wok, both of which are designed to offer nonstick cooking.
A double-walled body keeps water hot longer while the outside of this electric kettle remains cool to the touch.
This knife set has a unique self-sharpening block to keep your knives in pristine condition between uses.
This blender delivers on aesthetics and power, letting you blend up smoothies, sauces and more in just seconds.
This dutch oven is safe for use up to 900°F/482°C without the lid, providing versatility for various cooking techniques.
For those who want more control in the sharpness of their knives, add this blade sharpener to your kitchen.
This stainless steel cookware set offers durable, easy care and scratch-resistant performance to last for years.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
