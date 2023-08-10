Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Kitchen must-haves are on major sale at Amazon, including this knife set for 63% off

Shop finds from Henckels, Staub and Zwilling on sale now.

Kate Mendonca
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
·1 min read
Save 63% on this knife block set, plus more Amazon kitchen deals.
Whether you're a seasoned pro or you're just getting started in the kitchen, having the right tools on hand is essential to getting great results when you cook. For anyone looking to upgrade their gear, Amazon's latest deal has tons of kitchen essentials on major sale — but you'll have to hurry.

Quick Overview

  • Henckels Aviara Premium Knife Block Set

    $150$400
    Save $250
    See at Amazon

  • Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch 2 Long Slot Toaster

    $168$240
    Save $72
    See at Amazon

  • Henckels Statement 15Piece White-Handled Knife Block Set

    $150$200
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven 4.8L

    $180$370
    Save $190
    See at Amazon

  • Zwilling Terreno 2 Piece Granite Non-Stick Frying Pan Skillet & Wok Set

    $100$140
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

  • Zwiling Enfinigy Cool Touch 1.5-Liter Electric Kettle Pro

    $150$200
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Henckels Definition 14 Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set

    $155$230
    Save $75
    See at Amazon

  • Zwilling J.A. Henckels Enfinigy Personal Blender

    $105$138
    Save $33
    See at Amazon

  • Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven 3.8L

    $200$300
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • Zwilling Twinsharp Pull-Through Knife Sharpener

    $29$43
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

  • Zwilling Sol II 10 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

    $300$500
    Save $200
    See at Amazon
The limited-time sale includes deals on top brands like Zwilling, Staub & Henckels, so you can restock your kitchen or shop for perfect newlywed gifts.

The Henckels Aviara Premium Knife Block Set is one can't-miss deal that's on sale for $159 — a savings of 63 per cent.

Amazon

Henckels Aviara Premium Knife Block Set

$150$400Save $250

Shop the Henckels Aviara Premium Knife Block Set on sale for 63% off.

$150 at Amazon

This knife block set comes with everything a chef needs to get cooking, including a 4" paring knife, a 6" utility knife, an 8" bread knife, an 8" chef's knife, a 7" santoku knife, a carving fork, kitchen shears, eight stainless steel steak knives, honing steel and a knife block.

All blades are made from high carbon stainless steel for precision cutting and durability. The knives are also dishwasher safe, though it's recommended to hand wash them in order to prevent accidental damage.

Shoppers rave that the "sharpness is incredible," making it easy to slice, dice and chop for your meals.

"Meal prep has just never been this easy," shared one reviewer.

"Cuts everything very well. One word, amazing!" added another.

Shoppers do note that the blades on these knives do have a micro serrated edge, which may be something to consider if you're planning to add this set to cart.

If you'd rather a flat-edged blade or other kitchen essentials, shop more Amazon kitchen deals below and grab them before they're gone!

Amazon

Zwilling Enfinigy Cool Touch 2 Long Slot Toaster

$168$240Save $72

This toaster features two extra-long slots designed to accommodate two standard bread slices each, or a long artisanal-style bread slice.

$168 at Amazon
Amazon

Henckels Statement 15Piece White-Handled Knife Block Set

$150$200Save $50

This knife set has a stunning white handle, so it can be proudly displayed on your countertops. 

$150 at Amazon
Amazon

Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven 4.8L

$180$370Save $190

Cook up bread, roasts, and more in this cast iron dutch oven with a large 4.8L capacity. 

$180 at Amazon
Amazon

Zwilling Terreno 2 Piece Granite Non-Stick Frying Pan Skillet & Wok Set

$100$140Save $40

This kitchen duo comes with an aluminum skillet and wok, both of which are designed to offer nonstick cooking.

$100 at Amazon
Amazon

Zwiling Enfinigy Cool Touch 1.5-Liter Electric Kettle Pro

$150$200Save $50

A double-walled body keeps water hot longer while the outside of this electric kettle remains cool to the touch.

$150 at Amazon
Amazon

Henckels Definition 14 Piece Kitchen Knife Block Set

$155$230Save $75

This knife set has a unique self-sharpening block to keep your knives in pristine condition between uses. 

$155 at Amazon
Amazon

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Enfinigy Personal Blender

$105$138Save $33

This blender delivers on aesthetics and power, letting you blend up smoothies, sauces and more in just seconds. 

$105 at Amazon
Amazon

Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven 3.8L

$200$300Save $100

This dutch oven is safe for use up to 900°F/482°C without the lid, providing versatility for various cooking techniques.

$200 at Amazon
Amazon

Zwilling Twinsharp Pull-Through Knife Sharpener

$29$43Save $14

For those who want more control in the sharpness of their knives, add this blade sharpener to your kitchen. 

$29 at Amazon
Amazon

Zwilling Sol II 10 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

$300$500Save $200

This stainless steel cookware set offers durable, easy care and scratch-resistant performance to last for years. 

$300 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

