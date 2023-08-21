Amazon is having a rare sale on KitchenAid appliances: Best deals up to 39% off

SHOPPING GUIDE:

When it comes to finding the best deals on home essentials and kitchen appliances, it's tough to beat the deals that you'll find at Amazon Canada.

There are currently hundreds of kitchen deals to take advantage of, and right now shoppers can save big on KitchenAid appliances.

Normally retailing for $475, you can snag the KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer on sale for $392, so keep reading to find out if it's worth adding to cart.

Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

$392$475Save $83

Save big on KitchenAid mixers and more at Amazon Canada.

$392 at Amazon

The details

The KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is pretty much the holy grail of baking appliances, making it a worthy investment if you’re able to splurge right now.

These durable and timeless kitchen appliances do everything from whisking eggs and mixing batter to kneading dough, along with making pasta, grinding meats and peeling vegetables — so long as you’ve got the right attachments.

Boasting 10 different speeds and a large stainless steel mixing bowl, this stand mixer can mix dough for nine dozen cookies in a single batch. Its tilt-head design makes it easy to add ingredients, plus it comes with a flat beater, dough hook and whisk to tackle all of your recipes with ease.

What people are saying

Having earned a 4.7-star from thousands of Amazon shoppers, it’s safe to say that this mixer is fan-favourite. Reviewers have called this KitchenAid appliance the "Ferrari of mixers," since it's synonymous with luxury performance in the kitchen.

One shopper shared that this mixer has been "robust, reliable and necessary" — especially if you're someone who bakes at home often.

Others have said that it's both "easy to use" and "powerful," making quick work of even sticky dough and batter recipes.

Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

$392$475Save $83

Save big on KitchenAid mixers and more at Amazon Canada.

$392 at Amazon

Ideal for chefs or as a gift for newlyweds, the KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer holds up to years of use.

"Best gift I have gotten in a long time!" raved one reviewer.

Like most stand mixers, this KitchenAid can be quite noisy when in use, which is why some Amazon customers have docked stars off their reviews. It is also quite large, as some shoppers have found it to be "too large" for their kitchen counter.

Verdict

Those who bake frequently and are looking to invest in a high quality mixer should take notice of this KitchenAid deal. With $83 off the regular price, now is a great time to snap it up on sale while you still can. However, if you do have a smaller kitchen, you may want to pass on this large and sometimes noisy stand mixer.

For even more KitchenAid finds on sale, scroll below.

Amazon

KitchenAid Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender with Chopper and Whisk Attachment

$140$230Save $90

This KitchenAid hand mixer kit comes with everything you need to get cooking. 

$140 at Amazon
Amazon

KitchenAid 6 Speed Hand Mixer

$65$100Save $35

The KitchenAid 6 Speed Hand Mixer is 35% off right now. 

$65 at Amazon
Amazon

KitchenAid K45SSOB Classic 4.5 Quart Stand Mixer

$318$370Save $52

Save 14% on the KitchenAid K45SSOB Classic 4.5 Quart Stand Mixer.

$318 at Amazon
Amazon

KitchenAid Fresh Prep Slicer/Shredder Attachment

$73$85Save $12

Take 14% off the KitchenAid Fresh Prep Slicer/Shredder Attachment.

$73 at Amazon
Amazon

KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

$585$640Save $55

Save $55 on the KitchenAid 7 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer.

$585 at Amazon
Amazon

KitchenAid K400 Variable Speed Blender

$210$279Save $69

Take 25% off the KitchenAid K400 Variable Speed Blender.

$210 at Amazon
Amazon

KitchenAid Digital Countertop Oven with Air Fry

$160$200Save $40

Save 20% on the KitchenAid Digital Countertop Oven with Air Fry.

$160 at Amazon
Amazon

KitchenAid KFP0718CU Food Processor

$110$125Save $15

This KitchenAid KFP0718CU Food Processor is on sale for 12% off. 

$110 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

