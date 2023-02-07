Amazon has tons of Valentine's Day jewelry deals: Save big on earrings, rings & more gifts

Amazon Canada is having a sale on Jewelry just in time for Valentine's Day.

The countdown to Valentine's Day is on — and if you're still searching for a last-minute gift, you might want to check out Amazon Canada.

The online retailer has thousands of great gift ideas, and quick shipping to ensure that they arrive in time. Right now, shoppers can find huge savings on some of the most popular Valentine's Day gifts: jewelry.

Tons of stunning sterling silver jewelry styles have been marked down, meaning you can save up to 27 per cent on select earrings, rings and necklaces.

Need a little shopping inspiration? Find the best deals included in Amazon Canada's jewelry sale below!

Platinum-Plated Sterling Silver Swarovski Zirconia Leverback Earrings. Image via Amazon.

These delicate drop earrings are adorned with round brilliant cut Swarovski Zirconia and platinum plated sterling silver.

$30 $37 at Amazon

Sterling Silver Swarovski Zirconia 2cttw Round 5 Stone Anniversary Ring. Image via Amazon.

Five cubic zirconia stones bring the sparkle to this gorgeous sterling silver ring.

$36 $47 at Amazon

Plated Sterling Silver and Swarovski Zirconia Hoop Earrings. Image via Amazon.

These sparkling hoop earrings have a half-inch diameter, making them a great choice for everyday wear.

$33 $43 at Amazon

Plated Sterling Silver and Swarovski Zirconia Solitaire Pendant Necklace. Image via Amazon.

A simple pendant necklace never goes out of style, and this sparkling Swarovski crystal is the perfect finishing touch for any outfit.

$28 $35 at Amazon

Sterling Silver Crystal Round Lever Back Drop Earrings. Image via Amazon.

Emerald green Swarovski crystal stones bring a pop of colour to these drop earrings.

$30 $41 at Amazon

Sterling Silver Celtic Cross Pendant Necklace. Image via Amazon.

This pendant necklace features an ornate Celtic cross pendant made to look like antiqued, oxidized sterling silver.

$33 $45 at Amazon

Sterling Silver Birthstone and Created White Sapphire Halo Heart Stud Earrings. Image via Amazon.

These heart-shaped earrings are made with simulated white sapphires and citrines for a unique take on Valentine's Day jewelry.

$37 $46 at Amazon

Platinum-Plated Sterling Silver Swarovski Zirconia All-Around Ring. Image via Amazon.

This shimmering eternity band is set with a string of round brilliant cut Swarovski Zirconia for maximum sparkle.

From $35 $41 at Amazon

Sterling Silver Gemstone Celtic Knot Linear Drop Earrings. Image via Amazon.

Inspired by traditional Celtic jewelry, this pair of sterling silver earrings is finished with garnets for added style.

$37 $45 at Amazon

Plated Sterling Silver Swarovski Zirconia Princess-Cut Earrings. Image via Amazon.

Elegant princess cut stones are the star of the show in this pair of simple stud earrings.

$28 $34 at Amazon

18k Rose Gold Plated Sterling Silver Cushion Cut Cubic Zirconia Ring. Image via Amazon.

This show-stopper of a ring features a cushion cut 6mm champagne Cubic Zirconia centre stone and a double halo of smaller stones.

From $43 $49 at Amazon

