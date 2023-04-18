Amazon shoppers say robot vacuum their 'best purchase' of the year — and it's 50% off

Save 50% on the Lefant M213S Robot Vacuum and Mop at Amazon Canada.

Ready to cut down on your time spent cleaning around the house? Then you'll want to add a robot vacuum to your arsenal of cleaning tools.

The popular appliance has become a household staple in recent years, but a hefty price tag can often be a deterrent. Luckily, one popular Amazon model was just marked down — and it's 50 per cent off right now.

The Lefant M213S Robot Vacuum and Mop normally retails for $400, but shoppers can find it on sale for just $200.

The details

For a versatile floor cleaner that truly does it all, this Lefant 2-in-1 vacuum is tough to beat. Not only does it feature three-stage suction power to vacuum away pet hair, dust and crumbs, it also comes with both disposable and reusable wipes to complete the mopping function.

This robot vacuum has a long-lasting battery that delivers up to 150 minutes of cleaning time on a single charge, or ranging up to 150m squared. That means you can go longer between emptying out the vacuum, and spend more time enjoying your clean flooring.

Using the the Lefantlife app or Alexa and Google Assistant, you can easily control your vacuum to suit your needs, including start and stop cleaning by voice commands. You can also program a dedicated cleaning schedule that fits your lifestyle and won't cause noisy disturbances when you don't want them.

'One of the best'

This popular robotic vacuum has become a hit among Amazon shoppers as it "helps so much with house chores." It's earned a 4.2-star rating from nearly 3,000 reviewers, receiving top marks for its cleaning abilities and suction power.

Lefant M213S Robot Vacuum and Mop. Image via Amazon.

$200 $400 at Amazon

"This things is simply miraculous," raved one five star reviewer. They went on to add that this vacuum "really helped" with their asthma symptoms, as the HEPA filters trapped dust and allergens — it's "one of the best," they concluded.

Another reviewer shared that they "only have to vacuum once a week" to prevent pet fur from building up on their carpets. They also added that his vacuum "works so well" to pick up hair balls, dust, dirt and crumbs from hardwood and laminate flooring.

"Best purchase of 2022," shared one person.

Another shared that they were "amazed" by the amount of "hair and dust this machine can gather."

While shoppers have praised this vacuum's cleaning power, some reviewers have found that it isn't as smart as it would seem. Customers note that the Lefant vacuum doesn't map your home's layout and sometimes "takes forever to find it's charging base."

Verdict

If you're someone who is tired of vacuuming or can't lift and push your unit anymore, it may be time to give a robotic vacuum a try. The Lefant is a great option for anyone who wants to try robot vacuums without paying a fortune — especially at its current sale price. However, this model may not be the best option if you have a complicated floor plan or lots items for the vacuum to navigate around.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

