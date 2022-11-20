I love these $55 Amazon leggings so much, I have multiple pairs

These incredibly soft leggings stand up to pricier brands. (Photo via Krista Thurrott)

Whether you're a fitness buff or lounge lover, leggings are a wardrobe staple.

Personally, I've put dozens of leggings to the test over the years — but I found my new favourite pair at an unexpected place: Amazon Canada. The CRZ YOGA Butterluxe Workout Leggings are, hands down, the best leggings I've owned — and I've already bought multiple pairs.

CRZ YOGA Butterluxe Workout Leggings 25" in navy (Photo via Amazon)

The details

CRZ YOGA's leggings are made from their "butterluxe" material which is a blend of polyamide and lycra — and yes, they're as buttery soft as they sound.These easy-to-pull on tights have very light compression to keep your body feeling smooth and comfortably supported.

Designed for yoga and training, the luxurious material is lightweight and squat proof thanks to the ultra stretchy fabric. These leggings come in both a 25" and 28" length, so you can choose depending on your height and desired fit.

These leggings also feature sleek pockets with just enough room to hold your phone and keys.

CRZ YOGA Butterluxe Workout Leggings 25" in taupe (Photo via Amazon)

First impressions

To be honest, I've never had much luck with Amazon fashion. I always found the clothes didn't fit my petite frame, but after seeing the reviews for the CRZ YOGA Butterluxe Workout Leggings, I decided to give them a try.

Right from the box, I was obsessed. First of all, these leggings are so incredibly soft you could sleep in them. I also love that they don't have any extreme compression so while you feel fully supported in these, the workout doesn't start just from putting on your pants. Another major plus for these leggings is the fact that they are completely matte. The soft, brushed fabric doesn't have any sheen or shine — so you can feel confident they're both squat proof and flattering.

I love the high waist and the fact they come in a 25" inseam, which is crucial for my short legs. Plus, the seamless design means they don't pinch at the waist and can be comfortably worn all day long.

CRZ YOGA Butterluxe Workout Leggings 25" in deep purple (Photo via Amazon)

Despite being worn and washed multiple times (I bought my first pair two years ago!), there is only very minor pilling, and they feel just as soft as day one. Plus, they have retained their shape and stay in place whether I'm working out, going for a walk or lounging at home.

My final favourite feature is the depth of the pockets in these leggings. You can fit a phone, your keys and a card in the pocket which is perfect if you're going for a walk sans belt bag. I currently own these leggings in black (two pairs!), navy blue and dark green — and the navy is my favourite shade. An-almost black, deep navy, these leggings literally go with everything and add a subtle nod of colour. The black leggings are classic and the dark green is one of the most beautiful colours I've seen — so you really can't go wrong.

What others are saying

These leggings have been quite prominent on social media — so in my opinion, it's only a matter of time before they become an Amazon bestseller.

In terms of what others think, shoppers have said these leggings are "gorgeous for yoga and pilates" — and seems like I'm not the only one who can't get enough of the "super comfy and stretchy fabric" and "just the right level of thickness."

Another shopper added that despite having many pairs of leggings from "much more expensive brands," these are the ones they "reach for the most.

Loved for their "buttery soft, super comfy, light compression" material, reviews claim "these don't stretch and bag out either."

An-almost black, deep navy, these leggings literally go with everything (Photo via Krista Thurrott)

Another shopper says that simply "these are perfect," and "buy these now — you won't regret it!"

Verdict

If you're on the hunt for a more affordable pair of leggings without compromising quality, these are great. Breathable with a light compression, these leggings stay put whether you're doing burpees, practicing savasana or walking the dog.

In terms of sizing, I'd recommend taking your usual size or even sizing down for a more-compressed fit.

