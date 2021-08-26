Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

The Lenovo C330 2-in-1 Chromebook is on sale for just $299.

As the official start to the new school season approaches, parents and students everywhere have begun planning for the year ahead. Stocking up on school supplies is as important as ever, as is locating the latest and greatest tech to gear up for class.

If you're on the hunt for a new laptop that won't break the bank, the Lenovo Chromebook C330 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop is worth considering. Not only is it lightweight and portable, it's currently on sale for less than $300 on Amazon.

This bestselling laptop has earned a 4.4-star rating and retails for just $299. It features a 10-point touchscreen IPS display with integrated graphics for easy viewing in all modes. At an inch thin and weighing 2.6 lbs, it's also sleek and easy to carry from work to school and beyond.

Equipped with a MediaTek MT8173C processor, MMC storage, DDR3 memory and 64 GB, is said to never slow down and automatically updates to the latest Chrome system. The built-in virus protection is designed to deliver top performance for years.

Considering making a purchase? This is what Canadian shoppers have to say about the Lenovo Chromebook C330 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop:

'What a great battery'

One reviewer recently purchased this Chromebook and was impressed by its "great battery" that "lasts forever." They also noted that it was easy to set up and perfect for meeting.

'My dream machine'

Another shopper says that this two-in-one laptop provides "brilliant clear picture and sound" and offers the best of both a laptop and a tablet, even calling it their "dream machine."

'Meets the basic needs'

Since this laptop runs on the Chrome operating system, it is slightly different from other laptops on the market. One reviewer noted that it "meets the basic needs," while another said that its simplified interface is "great for a student."

'Pretty damn good for the price'

“Actually love this thing," raved one reviewer, saying that it replaced their laptop.

However, they did note "only one negative," — screen resolution is reportedly "not the best."

Verdict

For an affordable laptop that stands up to all your daily needs, the Lenovo Chromebook C330 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop is a solid choice. As reviewers have noted, the screen resolution and exterior construction may not be the same as more expensive version, but for under $300, it's a great compromise when it comes to value and price.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

