Gear up for the new school year with Amazon's bestselling under-$300 laptop

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Gear up for the new school year with this affordable Chromebook for under $300. (Getty Images)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Like it or not, the 2021 back to school season is just a few short weeks away — meaning there's never been a better time to start planning ahead for the new school year. And whether students are headed back to classrooms or sticking with virtual lessons, there's no denying the importance of having the latest top-notch technology.

Depending on your budget, it's easy to spend thousands on a new laptop or tablet, but one top-rated Amazon pick is the ultimate budget-friendly laptop. The Lenovo C330 2-in-1 Chromebook rings in at just $299, and comes equipped with everything that a student would need.

This device, equipped with a MediaTek MT8173C processor, MMC storage, DDR3 memory and 64 GB, offers the lightweight portability of a tablet as well as the convenience of a laptop. Weighing in at less than three pounds, it features an 11-inch display that flips a full 360 degrees.

Running the latest Chrome system, this laptop is easy to use, offers built-in virus protection and keeps going with long battery life. There's no lengthy setup time needed, since signing in to your Google account keeps all of your emails, maps, docs, and photos stay synched via cloud storage.

ALSO SEE: 'Best jeans ever': TikTok is obsessed with these '90s-inspired size-inclusive jeans from Abercrombie

This bestselling laptop has earned a 4.4-star rating, as well as more than 5,600 5-star reviews from satisfied shoppers. Considering making your own purchase? This is what Canadian shoppers have to say about the Lenovo Chromebook C330 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop:

'Excellent value!'

One reviewer shared that these laptops "work perfectly" for their two kids at school, and that they open web pages with "no delay."

Story continues

The same reviewer calls the Lenovo C330 "excellent value" that holds up to kids' "rough handling."

'Great quality for the price'



Another shopper noted that the laptop is “great quality for the price," and how despite being lightweight it's still "sturdy and durable."

However, they do note that the white colour does tend to show dirt, scratches and other signs of wear easily.

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

'Mega tablet on a mini laptop'

Another reviewer shared that the laptop is "nice quality for what it is," — which they say is "a mega tablet on a mini laptop."

On the downside, the same reviewer notes that the Lenovo C330 can't run full Windows OS like a traditional PC does, so it may take some getting used to if you're not familiar with the Chrome interface.

'Pretty damn good for the price'

“Actually love this thing," raved one reviewer, saying that it replaced their laptop. However, they did note that there's one negative aspect to this laptop, which is that its screen resolution is reportedly "not the best."

Verdict

For an affordable laptop that stands up to all your daily needs, the Lenovo Chromebook C330 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop is a solid choice for the back to school season. As reviewers have noted, the screen resolution and exterior construction may not be the same quality as more expensive version, but for under $300, it's a great compromise when it comes to value and price.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.