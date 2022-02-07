This 'awesome' exercise bike is winning over Amazon shoppers — and it's on sale for 48% off

The Marcy Foldable Exercise Bike is a whopping 48% off right now on Amazon Canada. (Getty Images)

Hitting the gym is a great way to work on your physical health, but if you're someone who prefers to get your sweat on at home, there are many options for fitness gear that bring the workout to you.

Even if you're dealing with limited space, there are still options that can work for your setup. Take the Marcy Foldable 44 in. Exercise Bike for example, which is designed to fit into even the smallest spaces.

It’s also on sale right now for a whopping 48 per cent off, so if you’ve been on the fence about adding a stationary bike to your workout routine, now may be the perfect time to act.

Save $155 on the Marcy Foldable 44 in. Exercise Bike. Image via Amazon.

$171 $327 at Amazon

The details

On sale for just $171, this compact folding exercise bike makes a great addition to any home gym. It’s folding design means that it can easily be rolled into a closet or corner when not in use, since it only takes up 18.5" by 18.5" of floor space when folded.

This stationary bike is about as no frills as they come, though that doesn’t mean it isn’t effective. It features an LCD display that is easy to read with all the necessary information that you'd want to track - speed, distance, time and calories.

It also offers eight levels of manual resistance, making this bike suitable for most fitness levels. Its padded seat and handlebars provide a comfortable ride, and an adjustable frame lets you tailor the bike’s height to your dimensions.

What people are saying

As Amazon’s Choice product among exercise equipment, the Marcy Foldable 44 in. Exercise Bike has earned a 4.4-star rating from more than 700 customer reviews. According to shoppers, not only is it easy to assemble, but it also provides a quiet ride that fits well in small spaces.

"Extremely happy with this exercise bike," raved one reviewer who remarked that it is "awesome for condos" or homes where "space is limited."

Another reviewer shared that it's "silent when you’re riding" and "pretty darn comfy" when in use.

The Marcy Foldable 44 in. Exercise Bike folds away for easy storage. Image via Amazon.

This bike's compact size and easy to manoeuvre design is also a bonus, with one shopper noting that "the wheels really help moving it around."

Customers have shared that if you’re a casual bike rider, you’ll find this compact exercise bike is suitable for your needs. If you’re a frequent rider with a high fitness level however, this may not provide an adequate workout.

One reviewer wrote that even at the highest levels, they found the resistance worked well for a "light workout" but they would "not recommend for intense workouts."

The verdict

According to Amazon customers, this exercise bike is "a steal for the price," especially when you can score it on sale. While it may not be the best choice for avid cyclers, it's a great and affordable option for those who are looking for a more casual workout or are lacking in storage space.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

