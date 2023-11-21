Amazon Black Friday: This massage gun has more than 16,000 reviews & it's currently 50% off

This bestselling massage gun is currently half off on Amazon Canada — shop the Black Friday deal now. (Photos via Amazon)

Have you ever tried a massage gun? They're like a personal, compact pain eraser — super handy, portable and practical. And the best part is, you don't need to splurge on fancy spa massages to get relief from sore muscles since you can find these devices for a bargain on Amazon Canada.

In fact, one of Amazon's top-selling massage guns is now 50 per cent off as part of a Black Friday deal — the Wattne Muscle Massage Gun. Yup, it'll only cost you $70 to enjoy an effective deep-tissue massage.

When is Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday is just a few days away — Nov. 24. So get your wallet warmed up because it's almost here! And if you're eager for deals now, you don't have to wait; discounts are already rolling in, so stay tuned for our early Black Friday mentions.

So, if you want to rid your body of soreness, keep reading for more details on this worthwhile deal.

Save 50%: Wattne Muscle Massage Gun

The details

Whether you're warming up or recovering from a high-intensity workout, you can avoid muscle soreness with this deep-tissue massage gun. It'll be your go-to solution for relieving any muscle stiffness.

Its cordless design and ultra-quiet operation make it convenient for use anytime, anywhere, without disturbing the peace.

This massage gun has a rechargeable battery that lasts for three to eight hours on a full charge. And with 20 speeds, six attachments and two modes, it'll cater to your specific needs, providing massages for joint pain, myofascial release and overall muscle relief.

It's lightweight and features an anti-drop handle, making it easy to handle and carry. It also comes with a sturdy portable case so that you can enjoy it at home, the gym, the office or wherever else you want to take it.

Why use a massage gun?

There's no doubt that a massage just feels good on sore muscles, but studies have shown that there are benefits us using tools like this affordable massage gun. Vibration therapy has been shown to help alleviate post-workout soreness, which helps you get back to exercising faster. Studies have also shown that pre-workout massages can even result in decreased muscle soreness after an intense sweat session.

In spite of these potential health benefits, there are some risks to using a massage gun, especially if used incorrectly. Excessive use may lead to ruptured blood vessels, nerve sensitivity, ligament strain or muscle fibre damage.

If you're curious about incorporating one into your fitness routine, be sure to speak with a doctor or healthcare professional ahead of time.

Why shoppers love it

Amazon shoppers seem to be thoroughly enjoying this device based on its 4.5-star rating and over 16,000 reviews.

One customer said it "works like a charm" and that after "a few minutes on each leg," the "pain and stress are gone."

Another reviewer "really likes" the "several interchangeable attachments" and variety of "intensity settings." They added that "it's a big unit to hold" but said it's "not heavy, though."

"This is an absolute lifesaver!" said another shopper, adding that "it's surprisingly quiet and has a long-lasting battery."

However, people do say it's "a bit bulky" and "awkward to hold in place." Another person noted that "the build quality feels plastic and cheap."

One con to be mindful of is that "the touch screen seems super sensitive," making it "ridiculously easy to accidentally turn it on or off."

The verdict

At its current price of $70, the Wattne Muscle Massage Gun is an affordable option. Shoppers have praised its effective performance that helps relieve tired and sore muscles, while recommending that you take your time when beginning to incorporate it into your daily routine.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

