This Amazon massager has more than 32,000 5-star reviews — and it's 40% off

The Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager is an Amazon shopper favourite — and it's on sale ahead of Prime Day 2023.

I am constantly on the lookout for something trendy and different that I can gift my husband. He frequently complains of back pain, so when I came across this portable massager on Amazon, there was no looking back.

The Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager is a compact pillow massager with heat. The best part is that it can be used anywhere there is a wired connection, which made it perfect for use in the car. This portable massager quickly proved to be a game changer for both of us — our sore muscles didn't stand a chance.

The best part? It's currently 40% off on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2023.

Takeaways

💵 Price: $60 (regular $100)

⭐ My rating: 4.5/5 stars

⭐ Amazon.ca shopper rating: 4.3-star average rating, 44,000+ reviews.

🛍️ Reasons to buy: Shoppers love that it is portable and provides quick and effective relief.

✋ Reasons to avoid: Some have noted that it is clunky and awkward to position.

The details

The Zyllion portable massager is an Amazon shopper-favourite, having racked up more than 44,000 reviews (32,000 of which are 5 stars).

I found the Zyllion portable massager quite simple and easy to use — with just one button on the pillow that controls it all. Pressing the on/off button turns both the heat and power on. To turn off the heat you just give the on/off button a quick push. To power off the machine, just hold the button for 3 seconds.

For safety, there is an automatic shutoff feature where the machine powers down after 20 minutes.

The massager has 3-dimensional deep kneading massage-nodes that are quite powerful and really help to work stiff and overused muscles. The massager is not only limited to being used for the back and neck but can be used on the legs, thighs, upper back, arms, feet and so on. The way it is designed makes it perfect to contour comfortably around different parts of the body.

This portable massager comes with both a wall and car adapter and can be used almost anywhere. The technical description states that "the UL-approved 2.5A output power adapter works with both 110-120V & 220-240V electrical outlets."

This on-sale back and neck massager quickly became a household favourite.

$60 $100 at Amazon

What I love about the Zyllion Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager

Despite being a gift for my husband, I had to be the first one to try it out and see what the hype was all about. I did not head out to the car, but instead settled for the sofa.

I placed the massager on the chair, but found the velcro strap was not big enough to fit around — so I had to use it without anchoring. This was just as well because I found that I had to manually adjust it a few times until I got it into the perfect position.

Once it turned on, I was hooked. It applied just the right amount of pressure and heat and I loved that the massage nodes changed directions from clockwise to counter clockwise every minute. I sat and let it work its magic and found myself moving it up and down to tackle different areas. I was pleased to find that it conformed comfortably to my body. It was a definite winner and now it was time to take it to the car and have my husband put it to the test.

It did take my husband some time to comfortably adjust the massager to in his seat. Once it was settled in, he did enjoy the heat and massage functions and he said it really relaxed his back. However, after a few days of use, he found that he could not keep it anchored to his seat at all times as it made the seat feel uncomfortable — and instead felt it would be better to put in only when he wanted to use it.

What others have to say

Reviews on Amazon have been quite positive, which this product racking up a 4.3-star average rating from more than 44,000 customer reviews, with 63 per cent of reviewers giving it a 5-star rating.

One customer claimed they were having back issues due to sitting in the home office for extended periods of time and strapped this to the chair and found relief "within minutes."

Another user who happens to be a massage therapist states that it is “more than worth it" for the price of "less than one human massage."

However, some users did find the massager to be "clunky and uncomfortable" — and some found the pressure either too strong or not strong enough.

The verdict

Overall, my family was very impressed with this portable massager. Although it was a gift for my husband, it has quickly become "our" massager. It may not be perfect for someone who is very particular about pressure and method, but if you are in the market for a quick fix, this is for you. Your sore muscles will thank you!

