Amazon's most popular night shirt is on sale right now, and shoppers say it doubles as a day dress, too.

Hot summer nights (B.C. heatwave, anyone?) call for lightweight sleepwear, and Amazon’s best-selling nightgown is so stylish, you’ll want to wear it all day long — and many customers are doing just that.

Ekouaer’s casual V-Neck Night Shirt is the ideal go-to dress for summer. Whether it’s to throw on at the end of the day, or a casual look with sneakers, Ekouaer’s T-shirt dress is elevated loungewear you can wear time and time again.

Made from a cotton, polyester and spandex blend, the versatile lounge look features pockets and a side split, meant to be worn as an oversized maxi dress. Whether you pair with a belt or a cozy robe and slippers the Ekouaer night shirt is perfect for hanging out around the house.

Ekouaer Women's Sleepwear Casual V Neck Nightshirts Short Sleeve Long Nightgown. Photo via Amazon.

SHOP IT: Amazon, from $31 (originally from $36)

Amazon Canada customers have called the night shirt a “must have” for expectant mothers looking for the ultimate comfortable lounge wear, while others have raved that unlike other T-shirt dresses on the market, this Ekouaer dress is made from completely opaque fabric.

Of the more than 2,600 ratings, more than 1,900 have rated this dress a full 5 stars.

“I love this nightgown! The material is a good quality fabric. The grey one is completely opaque. The pockets are fantastic and well placed to look flattering,” one shopper wrote. “I love the rounded hem, and the slits are just high enough to move around in, but not too revealing. I love the length; it's long enough I can bend without worrying about my underwear showing, and it's short enough that it doesn't bunch when I walk. The V-neck is also the perfect shape and size. It is well made. I believe I will enjoy it for years!”

Ekouaer Women's Sleepwear Casual V Neck Nightshirts Short Sleeve Long Nightgown. Photo via Amazon.

Several Amazon shoppers have said that they were tempted to order their dress in a size larger than they normally wear out of fear it would be too fitted. However, because the dress is designed to be worn loose, many have recommended ordering your true size.

“This night shirt is so nice you could wear it out to the store or for a walk. I bought this to wear around the house so I am not always in PJs or sweats to be comfortable. It is not see through at all. The material seems to be of good quality and it appears to be made very well and not cheap...,” another wrote. “This product is so nice I ended up wearing it out to a friend’s on a cool night. I dressed it up with sandals and a nice scarf and no one was the wiser. I would definitely continue he to recommend this product. Oh, and it washes up very nicely.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.