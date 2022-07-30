Amazon shoppers say this $69 water flosser 'leaves teeth feeling squeaky clean'

The MySmile Cordless Water Flosser is a top choice among Amazon shoppers. (Getty Images)

While there can be many common mistakes that can arise when brushing your teeth, one of the biggest ways that individuals are missing out is by not cleaning between the teeth and gums.

It's recommended that we floss or use a dental tool to remove bacteria in between the teeth at least once a day for optimal oral health. However, if you aren't fond of floss or tools that can be tricky to manoeuvre, a water flosser could be the perfect alternative.

One model in particular is currently 31 per cent off at Amazon Canada, and is a shopper favourite to boot.

$69 $100 at Amazon

How does it work?

Just like string floss, a water flosser helps to clean away plaque, bacteria and food debris from between teeth. It uses a gentle stream of pulsating water and is ideal for anyone to use, including those with braces, implants, crowns, bridges or periodontal pockets.

The MySmile has a 50-150 psi pressure range, and delivers 3000 pulses per minute. It also has a 360° rotating long nozzle that cleans up to 99.99% food residue. You can choose between five cleaning modes — child, soft, pulse, normal, and strong.

The rechargeable water flosser can be used for up to 20 days on a single charge, and comes with a convenient travel case should you want to take it along on your next vacation.

The MySmile Cordless Water Flosser can be recharged at home or on the go. Image via Amazon.

What people are saying

Amazon shoppers have been loving the MySmile water flosser as a way to improve their oral health at home. Many have noted that it leaves your mouth feeling like you "just got back from the dentist," while being "very simple, quick and tidy" to use.

One shopper admitted that while they normally "hate flossing," using the MySmile water flosser has been "a blast" — pun intended.

With the five choices of cleaning settings, one reviewer added that there's a "perfect mode for everyone." The "large tank capacity" is also a huge plus, sine it doesn't require frequent refills.

"Great value and quality for cost!" reads one review.

"Leaves teeth feeling squeaky clean," added another.

While the MySmile has earned rave reviews from thousands of Amazon customers, it does still have some drawbacks. Some reviewers have noted that it is "difficult to use from a sitting position," making it a challenge for those with mobility issues to use.

The verdict

Although this water flosser "takes some getting used to," Amazon shoppers agree that it is a worthwhile purchase, especially as an affordable alternative to other pricey brands.

If you're considering adding one to your oral care routine, the MySmile Cordless Water Flosser could be worth a try.

