Best Amazon vacuum deals under $250: This 'perfect' vacuum is on sale for 67% off

Shop this cordless stick vacuum on sale for just $100.

Save 67% on the NEQUARE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. Images via Amazon.

When it comes to finding the latest cleaning and household essentials, it's tough to beat Amazon Canada's selection — especially when there are tons of deals to be found. Right now, shoppers can take advantage of several popular vacuums on sale, including the NEQUARE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner.

Normally retailing for $300, this cordless stick vacuum is now just $100. It's equipped with a high-speed brushless motor to make quick work of dirt, dust, crumbs and debris, and has two cleaning modes to choose from: Standard and max, for heavy duty messes.

With a 40-minute run time, this stick vacuum lets you tackle most small to medium-sized rooms in one go. Its convertible cordless design is also easily portable, so you can even say goodbye to messy cars for good.

To help improve indoor air quality, this vacuum's filtration system captures fine particles like dust, dander and pollen to reduce allergy symptoms.

Weighing in at 4.8lb, this lightweight vacuum easily converts from a stick vacuum to a handheld vacuum. Two handy brush heads help tackle corners, upholstery and stairs with ease.

'Perfect for the price'

According to Amazon reviewers, this vacuum is a solid choice for spring cleaning season and beyond. It's earned a 4.5-star average rating, with customers praising the vacuum for its cleaning power that "gets the job done."

"So far I love this vacuum," raved one reviewer, as it "works really well even with pet hair."

"It's perfect for our 3 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse," added another.

Shoppers say that this vacuum is "perfect for the price" — especially when you can score it on sale. However, reviewers note that it does need to "pass a couple of times" in order to pick up larger messes. For that reason, this vacuum may be best for everyday tidying rather than a deep clean.

Luckily, Amazon has plenty of alternatives if you're looking for a vacuum with a little extra suction power. For even more vacuum deals, scroll below.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

