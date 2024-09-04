Amazon October Prime Day 2024: Everything we know about Big Deal Days so far

Amazon's October Prime Day, aka Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, is coming up fast! The now-annual fall savings spectacular is a precursor to the holiday season for most shopping-obsessed folks like us. It's a chance to score a ton of top-selling finds across categories at mega markdowns. We're expecting Amazon October Prime Day deals to match and exceed the ones we've seen in years past — which have been in the thousands for the 48-hour savings extravaganza.

If you're one of those savvy shoppers who makes sure to hit the autumnal event, you know that between inflated MSRPs and products sitting at their "discounted" price for months, not all deals offer real savings. So we're here to guide you and help make every dollar count. To ensure you're properly prepped, we're sharing everything we know now, including a few early October Prime Day deals you can snag right this moment. Keep on scrolling for the savings scoop on all the best Amazon deals!

When is Amazon's October Prime Day 2024?

Amazon hasn't released the official dates of its fall Prime Big Deal Days sales event for 2024, but we do know that it will once again be in October. Last year's fall Prime Day ran from Tuesday, Oct. 10, to Wednesday, Oct. 11. So, the smart money's on another round of mid-week, mid-month madness. In any case, you don't have to wait to start shopping markdowns — read on to see some of our fave items that are already on sale at Amazon.

What is Amazon's October Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day, launched in July 2015, is a massive site-wide savings event exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days addition came in 2022, when Amazon introduced the Prime Early Access Sale that October as a discount-heavy kickoff to holiday shopping. Last year, they officially changed the name to Prime Big Deal Days to complement the popular July Prime Day event.

If you're not yet a Prime member but still want to take advantage of Prime Big Deal Days, don't sweat it — you can sign up for your free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more all year 'round.) Not ready to join the club? You can sign up for Amazon Prime any time, including during October Prime Day itself. Along with the exclusive savings, you'll also be able to take advantage of benefits like free shipping.

What will be on sale for Amazon's October Prime Day 2024?

Information on specific markdowns is soon to come, but we already have a tantalizing taste of the deals in store at October Prime Day 2024. They include sweet savings on timely categories like fall fashion finds, home entertaining must-haves, and classics like tech and kitchenware. Plus, it's almost guaranteed that the retailer will be offering discounts on its own products, like Kindle, Fire TV, Echo, Ring and more. We expect some truly "big deals" on big-ticket items including electronics and appliances.

How do I find the best Amazon October Prime Day deals?

Stick with us here at Yahoo to stay apprised of all the emerging deals for October Prime Day 2024. We'll have category experts on deck to keep you updated on all the marked-down must-haves. We'll also be comparing prices with other retailers (and delving into price histories), so you can be sure you're getting actual deals — and this coverage will extend throughout all of Prime Big Deal Days, so check back often for updates.

The best Amazon deals to shop ahead of October Prime Day 2024

October Prime Day deals won't be live until, well, October! However, Amazon is already rolling out early markdowns as a lead-up to its second Prime Day of the year. Snap up these steals now.

Amazon Apple iPad 10.2 (9th Generation) $199 $329 Save $130 | Lowest price ever Never mind that it's a previous-generation model: iPads hold their value, and this iteration is one of the best tablets you can buy, period — especially at this heavily discounted price. A price break of $130 is significant, but that markdown is even more eye-catching when you consider this model comes with 64GB of storage. This is the absolute lowest price on record — we highly recommend grabbing it while it's 40% off. Save $130 | Lowest price ever $199 at Amazon

Amazon CosRx Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $15 $25 Save $10 In case the idea of applying a snail secretion to your skin has never crossed your mind, take it from a slew of Amazon shoppers — it's effective! This top-rated, No. 1 bestselling serum was purchased by over 100,000 people in the past month alone, thanks to its lightweight, refreshing feel and hydrating, rejuvenating effects. Snail mucin not only helps boost collagen and elastin for a firmer look and feel, but it can also gently exfoliate for a smoother texture while soothing the skin. Reviewers reported noticing everything from a brighter complexion to a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and dark spots. It was a few dollars lower for July Prime Day, but whenever it dips down to $15 or less, you know you're getting a worthwhile deal. Check out our beauty editor's full CosRx review for more. $15 at Amazon

Amazon Tile Mate $18 $25 Save $7 | Lowest price ever Never lose your luggage, purse — anything, really — again. Just toss one of these smart tags inside the item you want to track and you'll be alerted of its whereabouts via your phone. And it's down to the lowest price we've ever seen. "The Tile is so easy to set up and takes just a few minutes," wrote one fan. "My mother-in-law has Alzheimer's and frequently misplaces her purse. We spent hours one night trying to find where she put it and finally found it hidden in the bathroom behind the towels. After that, we bought the Tile and put it on her purse and we have had no more issues trying to find it. My husband just looks it up on his phone and rings the Tile, which will send a little musical alarm to the Tile on her purse and we are able to find it easily. It will also show you on a map the location of the item if you are not within hearing distance of the alarm. The battery lasts a long time. In fact, the last Tile we had lasted almost two years." We've got more smart picks for the best bluetooth trackers here. Save $7 | Lowest price ever $18 at Amazon

Amazon iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum $180 $250 Save $70 | Lowest price ever A top-selling Roomba that's down to just $180 — its lowest price ever? We'll take two! This gizmo will zap up all of that dust and debris on your floor while you relax on the sofa — nothing wrong with that. It runs for up to 120 minutes before heading back to its charging dock, and you can even schedule cleanings via the app. Check out our roundup of the best robot vacuums for more. Save $70 | Lowest price ever $180 at Amazon

Amazon Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 $36 $70 Save $34 Spare yourself a trip to the salon and give your hair a sleek blowout via this No. 1 bestselling hot-air brush. Now you can style while you dry, which saves precious time on hectic mornings. Whether you want to straighten and smooth your hair, add some waves or just amp up the volume, this multitasker does it all — and it's on sale for one of its best prices yet (50% off). $36 at Amazon

Amazon KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $259 $330 Save $71 At 4.5 quarts, this No. 1 bestseller can hold enough dough to make up to eight dozen cookies at a time, though it won't take up much room in your kitchen. Oh, and you'll get a beater, dough hook and whisk attachments for making practically any baked good under the sun. While this isn't the lowest price we've ever seen, we'll happily take a $70-plus discount. $259 at Amazon

Amazon Saker Mini Chain Saw $40 $80 Save $40 with Prime Is your yard in need of some heavy-duty pruning? This small but mighty hand tool is powerful enough to take down tree branches, yet weighs under 2.5 pounds. Plus, this No. 1 bestseller is cordless for even more convenience. Overgrown shrubs, you've met your match. Save $40 with Prime $40 at Amazon

Amazon Merokeety Open-Front Cardigan $36 $58 Save $22 with coupon It's not too early to get a start on your cozy fall wardrobe, especially when it means grabbing a wildly popular sweater for nearly 40% off. This versatile button-down can be thrown on over a classic jeans-and-tee combo (as pictured here) or paired with a tank and leggings, skirt and top ... no matter how you wear it, it'll be cute and comfy. You'll find even more bestselling Amazon sweaters here. Save $22 with coupon $36 at Amazon

