This footrest is a 'lifesaver' for long-haul flights — and it's under $20

Amazon shoppers say this floating footrest is a 'godsend' for overnight flights.

While joy is often said to be found in the journey, not the destination, we don't think that applies to airline travel.

For many, airplane travel, especially long-haul flights, is something to endure rather than enjoy — especially if you're flying economy.

However, a group of savvy Amazon shoppers may have come across a new life hack to make overnight travel bearable — a $16 floating footrest.

Why it's trending

This airplane footrest falls among those products that make you wonder: "Why hasn't this been done before?"

To use, simply hook its straps to the bracket of your open or closed tray table and put your feet in it until they're stretched out and slightly suspended.

The footrest is small enough that it won't weigh down your carry-on bag and can be used anywhere you need a little leg room, including a train, bus or plane.

If you're worried about durability, don't be. The sturdy airplane footrest has a lock to reinforce the strap and can be adjusted to fit your height.

What people are saying

🛍️ 1,000 reviews

⭐ 4-star rating

✈️ "Airplane game changer"

🧳 "I cannot travel without this little thing since I’ve tried it."

The versatile footrest has been dubbed a "lifesaver" by shoppers and earned praise for sturdiness, comfort and ease of use.

It's a "lifesaver for long-haul flights," according to one reviewer. The shopper, who's 5'8" and flew a 15-hour flight between Toronto and the UAE, writes it made their middle-seat economy experience "tolerable."

The elevation "helps to take pressure off" your back, legs and lower back, they say.

It works "wonderfully" for restless legs, lauds another shopper. Adding, it's "well made" and "sturdy."

The footrest is a "godsend," raves a third shopper. "I [no longer] get restless legs on flights," they say. It's "small and light" to tuck into your carry-on, and it doesn't "bother the passenger in front of you." All in all, it was "life-changing for me."

Despite its four-star rating, some reviewers found the footrest "uncomfortable" as it "pushes your feet against each other." You'll also want to double check with your airlines before using this footrest, as it may not be compatible with all planes.

The verdict

Before you head out on your next long-haul flight, Amazon shoppers recommend checking out this "life-changing" airplane footrest.

Praised by shoppers who experience restless leg syndrome, the budget-friendly device is a "godsend" for uncomfortable flights. However, some reviewers say the device caused more discomfort than relief, which is something to keep in mind when placing your order.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

