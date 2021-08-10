This $50 outdoor rug is trending on Amazon: Here's why shoppers are loving it

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

iCustomRug Outdoor Rug in Diamond Yellow. Image via Amazon.

It’s no surprise that with summer in full force, many of us are striving to create an at-home oasis in our own backyards or balconies. An outdoor rug is one of the best ways to add some life to your space—and we've found one trending Amazon pick that's surprisingly affordable, too.

As the top mover & shaker in the patio, lawn and garden category on Amazon, the iCustomRug Outdoor Rug is available to shop starting at $50, and is one of the best ways to add some pizzaz to your space.

The iCustomRug Outdoor Rug is a fan favourite among Amazon Canada shoppers. Image via Amazon.

The details

The rug—with its smallest size starting at 5’ x 8’—is touted for being lightweight and easy to clean, carry, and store. Made of polypropylene material—a PVC plastic—this rug is also quick to hose down and wipe clean, ensuring you never have to worry about stains or spills.

And thanks to its material, the rug is also UV resistant ensuring it won’t fade from the sun.

Its versatility makes it a great addition to any sunroom, beach day, camping trip, or even a barbecue or picnic.

iCustomRug Outdoor Rug in Stripe Blue. Image via Amazon.

Why shoppers love it

Available in 16 playful colours and geometric or floral styles, as well as four different sizes, shoppers have praised the rug for its versatility and durability. Backed by a 4.3-star rating from more than 1,100 customer reviews, shoppers say the rug makes a great addition to both indoor and outdoor spaces.

One shopper mentioned that the rug made their “space cheerful and welcoming” and they were excited to “purchase another in the future.”

Many shoppers have also mentioned how the rug is a fuss-free addition to patios and outdoor areas, with one reviewer saying that the rug is made of fabric that doesn't take too long to dry out if it gets wet.

However, one of the rug's downfalls is that due to the material it's made of, it reportedly does have a plastic-like odour that takes a couple days to fade. Given that the rug is also delivered rolled up, shoppers also say it takes a couple days to flatten out as well.

Verdict

Summer is a time for colour and fun, so it's a great time to add a bright rug to your outdoor space — especially at an affordable price. While most reviewers seem to be impressed with the iCustomRug, if you don't want to deal with a plastic smell or A fail-safe piece that can be used time and time again, withstanding any weather or wear, the iCustomRug is one of the best rugs to add some beautiful personality to your home or backyard and all at an affordable price point.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

