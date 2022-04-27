Amazon shoppers 'love love love' this $23 blouse that's perfect for spring

Save 20% on the Oyamiki Women's Chiffon Top. Image via Amazon

Amazon Canada has become a go-to destination for all things home, tech, beauty and more. Their selection of affordable fashion also makes the mega retailer a one-stop shop if you're looking to update your wardrobe each season.

Right now, one breezy blouse has caught our eye with its versatile design and ultra affordable price tag. The Oyamiki Women's Chiffon Top is currently 20 per cent off, but you'll have to act quickly to shop this limited-time deal.

As one of Amazon's iconic Deal of the Day products, the chiffon blouse is only on sale until tonight at midnight PST (3 a.m. EST).

$23 $29 at Amazon

The details

If you've been on the hunt for some new wardrobe basics for spring, the Oyamiki Women's Chiffon Top is worth considering. Normally retailing for $29, most colours are on sale now for just $23.

This breezy top is ready for just about any occasion, as it can be dressed up or down with just a change of accessories. It's available in solid colours that range from pretty pastels to bold jewel tones, as well as fun prints like polka dots and paisley.

It's also available in a range of sizes from women's small to 3XL.

What shoppers are saying

Amazon shoppers have given this affordable blouse the seal of approval, as it's received a 4-star rating from more than 500 customer reviews. Shoppers have said that it is "great to dress up or down" which makes this a versatile choice for different occasions.

"I love love love this blouse," reads one review.

One reviewer noted that this top is "very pretty on" as it's "not too clingy" through the bust and it "skims over" the midsection for a flattering fit. Another shopper raved that they received "lots of compliments" when wearing it to a party.

Oyamiki Womens Casual Chiffon Dressy Top. Image via Amazon.

Some Amazon customers have become such fans of the Oyamiki top that they have even decided to stock up in several shades.

"I have ordered it in five different colours," admitted one reviewer. "It is so soft and sweet."

However, some shoppers have found that this blouse fits "a bit snug" through the bust, and recommended that it may not be the best fit for those with a large bust if you choose your usual size.

Verdict

Springtime is the perfect opportunity to give your closet a much-needed update after months spent wearing heavy sweaters and dark colours. The Oyamiki Women's Chiffon Top is like a breath of fresh fashionable air thanks to its range of seasonal colours and airy chiffon fabric.

Shoppers rave that it's an easy to wear style that works well for most occasions, but shoppers with a large bust may just want to size up for a more comfortable fit.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

