This pet hair remover has 65,000 reviews on Amazon — and it's on sale for $26

"I can get rid of every dog hair in seconds." (Photo via Amazon)

If you're a regular Yahoo Canada reader, you know that we love our pets. Dogs, cats, fish and amphibians: our love for animals doesn't discriminate. Therefore, whenever a pet-friendly gadget goes on sale, we want you to be the first to know.

One deal we're eyeing? The ACE2ACE Pet Hair Remover from Amazon Canada. On sale for 34 per cent off, this reusable roller comes backed by more than 65,000 reviews. To learn why shoppers call the roller "magic" and shop the deal, scroll below.

Save 34%: ACE2ACE Pet Hair Remover

ACE2ACE Pet Hair Remover (photo via Amazon)

$26 $40 at Amazon

The details

ACE2ACE's pet hair remover is a number one best-seller on Amazon Canada for dog hair removal products. It has a two-part design featuring a roller brush to pick up stray hairs and a reusable collection bin.

To use, roll back and forth on furniture, textiles and upholstery, or any other spot riddled with pet hair. Once the collection compartment is full, simply open the latch and dispose of the hair in the garbage.

What people are saying

With a staggering 65,000 reviews, Amazon shoppers say the roller is easy to use, easy to clean,and great at picking up stray dog and cat hairs.

According to one five-star reviewer, the roller is "absolutely amazing for furniture."

For cars, sofas and furniture in general, "this is perfect," they say. "I can get rid of every dog hair in seconds." — "One pass and it's full," they write.

The ACE2ACE pet hair remover is "magic," lauds another shopper. It's "unbelievable" how much hair it can remove after just one swipe. It's a "game-changer," they promise, even compared to the vacuum. Plus, it's "so easy to use and empty."

ACE2ACE Pet Hair Remover (photo via Amazon)

$26 $40 at Amazon

"[I am] amazed and impressed," writes a third Amazon reviewer. "After about [one] minute of effort," the blanket with cat hair was "virtually hair-free."

While shoppers call the device a "great gadget" and say it "works like a dream," some reviewers say the roller is "good, but not great."

It's "kind of difficult" to empty because the "hair sticks all over the inside with strong static," according to one shopper. The antidote? "I've just been vacuuming it out, which works well."

The verdict

If dog and cat hair is taking over your home, Amazon shoppers recommend checking out this pet hair remover from ACE2ACE. With an astounding 65,000 reviews, shoppers call the roller a "game-changer" and say it's "so easy to use and empty." However, some say the roller did not meet their high expectations, something to keep in mind when placing your order.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.