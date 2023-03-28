Amazon cleaning essentials: The Pink Stuff, Scrub Daddy and more.

If the changing seasons have you itching to tackle your spring cleaning around the house, it may be time to restock your pantry with a fresh supply of cleaning products.

According to TikTok, one of Amazon Canada's most popular viral finds is The Pink Stuff, an all-purpose cleaning paste that helps remove tough stains and grime from almost anything and everything in your home. In fact, videos related to the popular cleaning product have received more than 825 million views on the social media app to date.

Currently on sale for just $13, keep reading to find out why this "miracle" cleaning product is worth adding to cart.

The Pink Stuff - The Miracle All Purpose Cleaning Paste. Image via Amazon.

$13 $18 at Amazon

What is it?

The Pink Stuff Miracle Paste All Purpose Cleaner is just one product from a line of Pink Stuff cleaning products by Stardrops, a U.K.-based company. The Miracle Paste is made from a vegetable oil-based formula that includes ingredients like quartz, baking soda, sodium silicate and soap that help the paste cut through tough stains and grease.

People have been using the Miracle Paste on everything from cookware and sneakers to floors and shower tiles. The endless possibilities for cleaning involve simply mixing the paste together (it can separate over time) and apply a blob of paste onto whatever needs a thorough clean.

People have used either a damp sponge or microfibre cloth to gentle distribute the product in a circular motion before letting sit for a few minutes before wiping or rinsing clean.

What people are saying

The Pink Stuff Miracle Paste has become an instant hit among Amazon shoppers, racking up a 4.2-star rating from hundreds of customer reviews.

Reviewers have called it an "effective" cleaner that works well on a variety of surfaces, including plates, cutlery, tiles, sinks and more.

"Believe the hype! This stuff is amazing," shared one reviewer.

Another added that with just "a quick wipe," The Pink Stuff leaves surfaces "sparkling clean."

Despite the many rave reviews, some reviewers found this cleaning product "does the same as any other cream cleaner." Shoppers warned that it is an abrasive cleaner, meaning it requires some additional scrubbing to see results.

Verdict

If you're looking for a way to tackle tough stains or bring your cookware back to life, the Pink Stuff Miracle Paste might be for you. It does take a little elbow grease but the results and reviews speak for themselves.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

