'I can completely avoid the lunch room': This mini Crock-Pot is perfect for social distancing at the office

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

This 'game-changer' portable lunch warmer has more than 8,300 reviews (Photo via Amazon)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As some people across the country are gearing up to head back to the office, many are questioning what their company's lunchtime routine will look like. Is it safe to use communal spaces? What about microwaves or other kitchen appliances?

For those who would prefer to avoid the lunch hour rush, this Crock-Pot Lunch Crock Warmer is the perfect socially distant mealtime solution.

Crock-Pot Lunch Crock Warmer in Black (Photo via Amazon)

SHOP IT: Amazon, from $19

What is it?

The Crock-Pot Lunch Crock Warmer is a portable way to enjoy your favourite slow cooker recipes. Each individual size unit doubles as both a lunch tote and a food warmer so that you can heat leftovers, soups and more at your desk or work station. Instead of waiting for access to the communal microwave or toaster oven, which can be next to impossible if your workplace has COVID-19 restrictions in common areas, plug in your Lunch Crock Food Warmer when you arrive to your desk and let your food prepare itself while you work.

ALSO SEE: Heading back to school? Here's what you need to know about face masks and in-person learning

Crock-Pot designed their portable unit with a spill-proof lid and removable, dishwasher safe food container that makes clean-up easy and hassle free. The unit remains cool to the touch and features cord storage once you've finished preparing your meal.

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

What people are saying

The Crock-Pot 20 Ounce unit is the perfect companion for those looking for a more convenient way to enjoy hot meals at work and boasts an impressive 4.7-star rating on Amazon Canada. The portable lunch warmer has amassed more than 3,300 customer reviews, making it a popular workplace pick among Amazon shoppers.

Story continues

An ideal solution for those wanting to maintain social distance at the office, shoppers say the portable Crock-Pot allows them to "completely avoid the lunchroom," adding the food "honestly tastes better" than when heated in the microwave.

Crock-Pot Lunch Crock Warmer in Black (Photo via Amazon)

Shoppers note the lunch warmer heats food evenly and never dries it out. Additionally, reviewers say if the lid remains on, no food odours escape the mini Crock-Pot. "There is zero odour," claims one user, so it's excellent for communal desk spaces.

ALSO SEE: This 'lightweight' $100 Bissell vacuum has more than 2,700 reviews

While reviews largely lean positive, some shoppers do note the lunch warmer won't heat your food as quickly as a microwave or stove does. It "does take a while" to heat up, claims one user.

Verdict

If you're someone who frequently brings a lunch to work, or looking for a way to transport a meal on the go, the Crock-Pot Lunch Crock Warmer could be a game-changer. However, if you're short on time, the Crock-Pot may not be ideal.

There are currently four colours available to choose from on Amazon ranging in price from $19 to $34.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.