Amazon is having a massive air fryer sale for October Prime Day — save up to 36%
Save up to $101 on best-selling air fryers from Ninja, Philips, and more.
Air fryers have become an essential kitchen appliance that can make it easier to prepare the meals you love for the people you love — and right now you can score some major deals thanks to Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale.
NINJA AF101C, Air Fryer, 3.8L$90$140Save $50
Philips Essential Compact Airfryer$119$150Save $31
Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven$118$174Save $56
Proctor Silex Air Fryer, 3.7 Quart$70$87Save $17
Ninja Foodi 2-Basket Air Fryer with DualZone Technology$140$190Save $50
T-Fal Air Fryer Essential$65$94Save $29
Cosori Proii Air Fryer Oven$147$174Save $27
Philips Premium Airfryer XXL with Fat Removal Technology$199$300Save $101
T-fal Easy Fry and Grill Air fryer$110$160Save $50
Instant Pot Vortex Plus XL 8-QT Dual Basket Air Fryer$200$290Save $90
Kalorik MAXX Analog Air Fryer Oven, 26 Quart$170$250Save $80
Whether you're a busy parent, a skilled chef or a kitchen novice, this multipurpose kitchen device is a great addition to your home to ensure your family is getting restaurant-quality meals at home.
In case your own kitchen is lacking, you can save big on a selection of air fryers at Amazon Canada, including the Ninja AF101C Air Fryer. Normally retailing for $140, this popular air fryer is marked down to just $90.
Save 36% on this ultra-popular Ninja air fryer.
The details
This compact Ninja air fryer lets you cook with up to 75 per cent less fat than traditional frying methods — so you can enjoy healthier versions of favourites like chicken wings, french fries, and more. The secret is the smart processor that delivers a wide temperature range while powering the fan that automatically adjusts speeds based on your cooking function.
With its 4-quart/3.8-litre capacity, this air fryer can feed a crowd and cook up to two pounds of french fries in one batch. It also lets your roast, reheat, and dehydrate and has a multi-layer rack that makes it easy to cook your own homemade meals.
'Best kitchen companion'
Thousands of Amazon shoppers have embraced this Ninja air fryer, which has earned an impressive 4.7-star average rating. Reviewers say that it delivers "amazing" results, cooking everything from fries to pork chops, and hot dogs to chicken fingers.
According to one reviewer, it "takes very little space" and "food is [always] cooked to perfection." Its compact size is also "great size for two people," one person shared.
"Its my best kitchen companion," wrote one reviewer who wondered how they "survived without it."
"I love this product, use it for all my frying," echoed another.
If you're new to the world of air fryers, reviewers admit that there can be a bit of a learning curve. It "takes getting used to," which is why some suggest starting off with the instructions included in the recipe book.
The verdict
If you’re considering adding the Ninja AF101C Air Fryer to your own kitchen, shoppers agree that it's a convenient and quick way to cook your food. To shop even more air fryers on sale, scroll below.
Take 21% off this Philips air fryer.
This air fryer has a glass window that lets you see inside while cooking.
Snag this affordable air fryer on sale for just $70.
This two basket air fryer lets you cook two dishes at once.
Take 31% off the T-Fal Air Fryer Essential.
Save big on this air fryer with 37,000+ reviews.
Save 34% on this XXL air fryer that's big enough to feed a crowd.
Take 31% off this T-Fal air fryer and grill.
For meals in a flash, reach for this dual-basket air fryer.
Take 32% off this Kalorik air fryer.
