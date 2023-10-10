Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is here: 50+ best October Prime Day deals to shop in Canada

OCTOBER PRIME DAY:

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is here: 50+ best deals to shop in Canada

From TVs to Apple devices to everyday essentials, we've rounded up the can't-miss deals to shop.

Kayla Kuefler
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
·3 min read
BRAZIL - 2023/07/03: In this photo illustration, the Amazon Prime Day logo is displayed on a smartphone screen. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Ready, set, save! Amazon's October Prime Day is now live. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Hey Canada, Amazon's October Prime Day sale has finally arrived.

Starting today, Prime members can shop one of Amazon's biggest sales of the yearAmazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023.

Quick Overview

  • ASUS Chromebook C204

    $179$229
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville with Aeroccino Milk

    $219$350
    Save $131
    See at Amazon

  • Snow Joe Shovelution Strain-Reducing Snow Shovel

    $17$24
    Save $7
    See at Amazon

  • Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 + Peptide Night Face Moisturizer

    $33$55
    Save $22
    See at Amazon

  • 23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle

    $169$299
    Save $130
    See at Amazon

  • LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

    $13$25
    Save $12
    See at Amazon

  • Ultrean 5.8-Quart Air Fryer

    $72$120
    Save $48
    See at Amazon

  • Crest 3D White Brilliance Toothpaste (Pack of 3)

    $15$20
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

  • All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum

    $25$40
    Save $15
    See at Amazon

  • Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Kit

    $45$88
    Save $43
    See at Amazon

  • Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

    $117$165
    Save $48
    See at Amazon

  • Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker

    $110$169
    Save $59
    See at Amazon
Now through tomorrow at 11:59 p.m. PST, Prime members can save hundreds on tech, beauty, kitchen appliances and more.

📺 Shop best October Prime Day tech deals

🏠 Shop best October Prime Day home & kitchen deals

💄 Shop best October Prime Day fashion & beauty deals

🧻 Shop best household essential deals

✈️ Shop best luggage & travel deals

With thousands of products up for grabs, it's easy to get lost in the chaos. Therefore, we've rounded up some of the best Prime Day 2023 deals and discounts you can shop below. We'll update this page regularly throughout the two-day sale period — and we'll also be bringing you live updates on the best deals, sales and scores starting at 6 a.m. today — so make sure to bookmark so you don't miss anything.

Best Prime Day tech deals to shop in Canada

Best Prime Day kitchen deals to shop in Canada

  • Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville with Aeroccino Milk

    $219$350
    Save $131
    See at Amazon

Best Prime Day home & living deals to shop in Canada

  • Snow Joe Shovelution Strain-Reducing Snow Shovel

    $17$24
    Save $7
    See at Amazon

Best Prime Day beauty & personal care deals to shop in Canada

  • Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 + Peptide Night Face Moisturizer

    $33$55
    Save $22
    See at Amazon

Best Prime Day deals to shop in Canada: Everything else

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Shop the highlights

  • Crest 3D White Brilliance Toothpaste (Pack of 3)

    $15$20
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

  • Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Kit

    $45$88
    Save $43
    See at Amazon

  • Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

    $117$165
    Save $48
    See at Amazon

  • Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker

    $110$169
    Save $59
    See at Amazon

