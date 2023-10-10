Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is here: 50+ best October Prime Day deals to shop in Canada

Ready, set, save! Amazon's October Prime Day is now live. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Hey Canada, Amazon's October Prime Day sale has finally arrived.

Starting today, Prime members can shop one of Amazon's biggest sales of the year — Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023.

Now through tomorrow at 11:59 p.m. PST, Prime members can save hundreds on tech, beauty, kitchen appliances and more.

📺 Shop best October Prime Day tech deals

🏠 Shop best October Prime Day home & kitchen deals

💄 Shop best October Prime Day fashion & beauty deals

🧻 Shop best household essential deals

✈️ Shop best luggage & travel deals

With thousands of products up for grabs, it's easy to get lost in the chaos. Therefore, we've rounded up some of the best Prime Day 2023 deals and discounts you can shop below. We'll update this page regularly throughout the two-day sale period — and we'll also be bringing you live updates on the best deals, sales and scores starting at 6 a.m. today — so make sure to bookmark so you don't miss anything.

Best Prime Day tech deals to shop in Canada

ASUS Chromebook C204 $179 $229 Save $50 See at Amazon

Best Prime Day kitchen deals to shop in Canada

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville with Aeroccino Milk $219 $350 Save $131 See at Amazon

Best Prime Day home & living deals to shop in Canada

Snow Joe Shovelution Strain-Reducing Snow Shovel $17 $24 Save $7 See at Amazon

Best Prime Day beauty & personal care deals to shop in Canada

Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 + Peptide Night Face Moisturizer $33 $55 Save $22 See at Amazon

Best Prime Day deals to shop in Canada: Everything else

23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle $169 $299 Save $130 See at Amazon

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Shop the highlights

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $13 $25 Save $12 See at Amazon

Ultrean 5.8-Quart Air Fryer $72 $120 Save $48 See at Amazon

Crest 3D White Brilliance Toothpaste (Pack of 3) $15 $20 Save $5 See at Amazon

All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum $25 $40 Save $15 See at Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Kit $45 $88 Save $43 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $117 $165 Save $48 See at Amazon

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker $110 $169 Save $59 See at Amazon

