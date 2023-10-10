Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is here: 50+ best October Prime Day deals to shop in Canada
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale is finally here. Shop the best October Prime Day deals in Canada: Tech, home, beauty & more.
Hey Canada, Amazon's October Prime Day sale has finally arrived.
Starting today, Prime members can shop one of Amazon's biggest sales of the year — Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023.
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville with Aeroccino Milk$219$350Save $131
Now through tomorrow at 11:59 p.m. PST, Prime members can save hundreds on tech, beauty, kitchen appliances and more.
📺 Shop best October Prime Day tech deals
🏠 Shop best October Prime Day home & kitchen deals
💄 Shop best October Prime Day fashion & beauty deals
🧻 Shop best household essential deals
✈️ Shop best luggage & travel deals
With thousands of products up for grabs, it's easy to get lost in the chaos. Therefore, we've rounded up some of the best Prime Day 2023 deals and discounts you can shop below. We'll update this page regularly throughout the two-day sale period — and we'll also be bringing you live updates on the best deals, sales and scores starting at 6 a.m. today — so make sure to bookmark so you don't miss anything.
Amazon's October Prime Day is here — click here for all the latest news about Prime Big Deal Days, and check out all the best deals and sales you can shop in Canada here. Don’t have a Prime membership? Sign up for a free trial here.
Starting at 6 a.m., we'll also be bringing you LIVE updates with up-to-the-minute lightning deals, editors' picks, trending products and more — so make sure to check back!
Best Prime Day tech deals to shop in Canada
Save $40 on a pair of Apple AirPods (2nd generation)
Save 50% on an Amazon Fire TV Stick
Take 40% off a pair of Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Score an ASUS Chromebook for just $179
Save 42% on Echo Buds (2nd Gen) wireless earbuds
Save $90 on an Apple iPad Mini
Save 32% on Beats Studio Buds
Take $170 off an Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
Save 13% on Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)
Save 72% on a 15.6" laptop
Save $100 on Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
Take $200 off an Apple Watch Ultra
Best Prime Day kitchen deals to shop in Canada
Score an Ultrean 5.8-Quart Air Fryer for 40% off
Take 43% off a 7-piece Zwilling Knife Block Set
Save up to 62% on kitchen favourites from Zwilling, Staub & Henckels
Save $40 on the Braun MultiQuick Immersion Hand Blender + Food Processor
Take 41% off a handy Food Vacuum Sealer Machine
Save $180 on a Breville Duo Temp Pro Espresso Machine
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville with Aeroccino Milk$219$350Save $131
Best Prime Day home & living deals to shop in Canada
Save 45% on an iRobot Roomba j6+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Take $277 off the Original Peloton Bike
Save 43% on a Samsonite Stack'D Medium Spinner Luggage
Take 50% off a Blink Video Doorbell
Save $180 on a Breville Duo Temp Pro Espresso Machine
Take 50% off an Afloia Air Purifier
Save 37% on a Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Machine with Aeroccino Milk
Score a Keurig K-Compact coffee maker for 29% off
Save up to 50% on select Shark air purifiers, vacuums, and robotic vacuums
Save up to 33% on a Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker
Save $110 on a BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Best Prime Day beauty & personal care deals to shop in Canada
Take 40% off Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 + Peptide Night Face Moisturizer
Take $80 off a Philips Sonicare ExpertClean 7700 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
Save $190 on a Toloco Massage Gun
Shop All Natural Advice Vitamin C Serum for just $25
Save 56% on an anti-aging retinol eye stick
Take 20% off a retinol face cream
Score Crest 3D White Whitestrips for 43% off
Save 39% on Olay Regenerist Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Face Moisturizer
Save 25% on Crest 3D White Brilliance Toothpaste
Take 34% off a RENPHO Eye Mask with Heat
Save $15 on a Philips Multigroom Series 7000 wet & dry trimmer
Best Prime Day deals to shop in Canada: Everything else
Save 50% on a LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
Save $40 on a Kindle Paperwhite
Save 28% on a Strain-Reducing Snow Shovel
Score a 23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle for 43% off
Take 35% off a Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
Take 20% off Peloton Dumbbells
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Shop the highlights
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.