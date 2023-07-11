Prime Day deal: Shop the popular LifeStraw with 69K 5-star reviews for $20

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The LifeStraw Personal Water Filter is on sale for Prime Day. on sale. (Photo via Amazon)

Avid outdoor adventurers and campers know the importance of keeping enough clean, potable water on hand. However, there are times when drinkable water is nowhere to be found — which can quickly turn any situation into an emergency situation.

Amazon Canada shoppers have called one handy gadget a “life-saver” to keep on your person or in your vehicle for emergency situations — and right now, it's on sale thanks to Prime Day savings.

Prime members can score the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter on sale for $20 — that's 30 per cent off.

The details

The LifeStraw is a portable water filter that helps convert any water found in nature into safe, clean drinking water. A must-have for hikers, campers and travellers, one LifeStraw removes 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria and 99.9% of harmful waterborne protozoan parasites without the use of iodine, chemicals and doesn’t require the use of batteries. One BPA-free LifeStraw can clean up to 4,000 liters of contaminated water before it needs to be replaced.

Your purchase of a LifeStraw does more than just ensure you have clean water to drink. For every product sold, LifeStraw helps ensure that children in a developing country have access to safe, clean water for an entire year.

'Excellent for personal use'

Every Amazon shopper knows how important it is to check a products customer ratings and reviews before you purchase. The LifeStraw has more than 84,000 customer ratings and an impressive 4.7-star rating from reviewers who have purchased and tested the product themselves.

In addition to being a convenient and lightweight way to access safe drinking water on the go, Amazon reviewer have also praised the LifeStraw for being simple and effective.

“Lowest cost water filter — and it actually works," shared one reviewer.

'A game changer'

Another reviewer noted that they have used the LifeStraw to drink "rainwater from puddles," and never suffered any ill effects. "Not carrying water with me is a game changer," they added.

For outdoor adventurers or frequent travellers, the LifeStraw is a great device to keep handy because it won’t take up space in your pack. More importantly, it also allows you peace of mind to drink from water sources without worrying about getting sick.

One reviewer called the LifeStraw an "essential part of your travel kit," whether it's being used "in foreign countries or in the woods."

Some reviewers have cautioned that while effective, it can be "challenging to use" the LifeStraw in practice. As one reviewer wrote, it requires "a fair bit of effort to suck water through it" and this version doesn't attach to any form of water bottle or drinking glass, meaning you'll have to bend down to the water level in order to drink.

Verdict

The LifeStraw is a definite must to have handy for emergency situations, camping and hiking trips or when traveling to an area or country that may not have potable water. With a compact size that fits into any backpack, it's also convenient to keep on hand in case of emergencies.

And while some shoppers haven't been a fan of the straw-like design, there's always the option to check out the LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle (also on sale!) instead.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

