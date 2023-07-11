45+ best Amazon Prime Day deals to shop in Canada on day 1: LIVE UPDATES
Shop the best Prime Day deals in tech, home & living, beauty & more.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here — and it's time for Canadians to shop and save.
Between now and 11:59 p.m. PST tomorrow (July 12), Amazon Prime members can score limited-time deals on thousands of products, including those from top brands like Apple, Bose, KitchenAid, Bissell and Sony.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)$140$179Save $39
Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker$120$190Save $70
iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum$290$560Save $270
Crest 3D Whitestrips$40$64Save $24
Schwinn AD6 Airdyne Exercise Bike$964$1,400Save $436
23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Testing Kit$149$249Save $100
While most Prime Day deals require an Amazon Prime membership (you can sign up for a free membership here), several are available for anyone to shop (see all deals here).
If you don't have the time or energy to wade through pages of pages of time-limited deals, we've got you covered. We'll be updating this page regularly throughout the two-day sales period, so make sure to check back often to see what's up for grabs — and scroll down for our up-to-the-minute updates.
Ready to shop? Scroll below to check out Canada's best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals and sales.
Best Prime Day tech deals to shop in Canada
Save up to 52% off on Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Save 22% on Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)
Save 12% on an Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)
Take 25% off on an ASUS Chromebook
Save 23% on an Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV
Take up to 30% off a Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker
Save up to 20% on a Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera
Take 20% off on a Google Nest Learning Thermostat
Save 25% on a Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 12.4" Touchscreen Laptop
Save 13% on an Apple iPad (9th Gen)
Save up to 40% off select Garmin watches
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Save 22% on Apple AirPods (2nd Generation).
Best Prime Day kitchen deals to shop in Canada
Up to 35% off Yeti coolers, colsters and tumblers
Save 63% on a HENCKELS Aviara Premium Knife Block Set
Save 47% on a KitchenAid 6-quart Professional 600 Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
Save 47% on a Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Save 33% on HENCKELS 6-Piece Premium Stainless Steel Serrated Steak Knife Set
Save 41% off a Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
Save 32% on a Ninja Professional Plus Blender
Save 37% on a 4.1-quart Ultrean Air Fryer
Save 29% on a Chefman Electric Egg Cooker
Save 33% on an Instant Pot Duo Plus 6 Quart 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Save 25% on a Universal Descaling Solution for Keurig, Ninja, Nespresso & more
Save 33% off on a Philips 2200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine
Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Save 47% on a Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker.
Best Prime Day home & living deals to shop in Canada
Save 41% on a Bissell Portable Carpet Cleaner
Save 48% on a iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum
Save 24% on a Casper Sleep Memory Foam Dog Bed
Save 38% on a Greenworks 12-Amp Corded 20" Lawn Mower
Save 30% on a Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum
Save 38% on a Bissell Vacuum & Wash CrossWave Cordless Max
iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum
Save 48% off an iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum.
Best Prime Day beauty & personal care deals to shop in Canada
Save up to 40% off Crest 3D Whitestrips
Save 30% on a Shark HyperAIR Blow Dryer
Save up to 30% on the innisfree Green Tea Hyaluronic Acid Face Cleanser
Save 30% off a Moroccanoil Smooth Style Ceramic Heated Brush
Save 20% off CeraVe Skin Renewing Retinol Cream Serum
Save up to 40% off a Philips Sonicare Diamondclean 9000 Special Edition Rechargeable Toothbrush
Save up to 30% off LANEIGE's Lip Sleeping Mask
Save up to 40% off an Oral-B Power iO Series 5 Limited Electric Toothbrush
Crest 3D Whitestrips
Save up to 40% off on Crest 3D Whitestrips.
Best Prime Day sports & outdoor deals to shop in Canada
Save 31% on a Schwinn AD6 Airdyne Exercise Bike
Save 25% off a Coleman 2-Burner Propane Stove
Save 41% on JoncAye Pickleball Paddles
Save 33% on a Coleman 316 Series Cooler
Save 13% on a Trademark Games 9-Piece Bocce Ball Set
Save 36% on a Coleman Folding Camp Chair
Schwinn AD6 Airdyne Exercise Bike
Save 31% on a Schwinn AD6 Airdyne Exercise Bike.
Best Prime Day deals to shop in Canada: Everything Else
Save 59% on Samsonite Hardside Expandable Luggage
Save 40% off on a 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Testing Kit
Save up to 30% off Tile Bluetooth Trackers
Save up to 26% on household essentials from Lysol, Finish and more
Save up to 53% off best-selling paperback and hard cover books
Save 30% on a LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
Save 30% on a RENPHO Shiatsu Foot Massager with heat
Save 47% on an AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test
23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Testing Kit
Save 40% on a 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Testing Kit.
Two days of epic sales and deals start now with Amazon Prime Day 2023.
Good morning deal lovers! The Yahoo Canada lifestyle editors will be here all day, bringing you the very best of the best Prime Day deals!
