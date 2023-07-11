Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

45+ best Amazon Prime Day deals to shop in Canada on day 1: LIVE UPDATES

Shop the best Prime Day deals in tech, home & living, beauty & more.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here — best deals and sales to shop in Canada (photos via Amazon).

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here — and it's time for Canadians to shop and save.

Between now and 11:59 p.m. PST tomorrow (July 12), Amazon Prime members can score limited-time deals on thousands of products, including those from top brands like Apple, Bose, KitchenAid, Bissell and Sony.

While most Prime Day deals require an Amazon Prime membership (you can sign up for a free membership here), several are available for anyone to shop (see all deals here).

If you don't have the time or energy to wade through pages of pages of time-limited deals, we've got you covered. We'll be updating this page regularly throughout the two-day sales period, so make sure to check back often to see what's up for grabs — and scroll down for our up-to-the-minute updates.

Ready to shop? Scroll below to check out Canada's best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals and sales.

Best Prime Day tech deals to shop in Canada

Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

$140$179Save $39

Save 22% on Apple AirPods (2nd Generation).

$140 at Amazon

Best Prime Day kitchen deals to shop in Canada

Amazon

Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

$120$190Save $70

Save 47% on a Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker.

$120 at Amazon

Best Prime Day home & living deals to shop in Canada

Amazon

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum

$290$560Save $270

Save 48% off an iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum.

$290 at Amazon

Best Prime Day beauty & personal care deals to shop in Canada

Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips

$40$64Save $24

Save up to 40% off on Crest 3D Whitestrips.

$40 at Amazon

Best Prime Day sports & outdoor deals to shop in Canada

Amazon

Schwinn AD6 Airdyne Exercise Bike

$964$1,400Save $436

Save 31% on a Schwinn AD6 Airdyne Exercise Bike.

$964 at Amazon

Best Prime Day deals to shop in Canada: Everything Else

Amazon

23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Testing Kit

$149$249Save $100

Save 40% on a 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Testing Kit.

$149 at Amazon
Live Updates

