Early Prime Day deal: Members can save $130 on this Insignia TV and more TV sales
If you're not already a Prime member, you'll have to sign up to snag this limited-time TV deal.
The countdown to Prime Day 2023 is on, but did you know that shoppers can already find tons of great deals at Amazon Canada?
If you're in the market for a new television, shoppers can find one TV on sale for 43 per cent off with a member-exclusive deal.
Prime members can snag the Insignia 24" 1080p FHD LED Smart TV on sale for just $170 — a savings of $130. If you’re not already a member, you can enrol in a 30-day free trial that gives you all of the benefits of a Prime membership without the full commitment.
The details
This inexpensive TV just got even more affordable thanks to these early Prime Day savings, which brings the price of this Fire TV down to just $170.
At 24", this TV has a compact size that makes it a great choice for bedrooms, guest rooms, or even college dorms. Though it may be small in size, it doesn't sacrifice on the latest technology to deliver top-quality images and sound.
It features a 1080P display for crystal clear, high-definition images, as well as built-in Fire TV interface which allows access to live TV and quick streaming through your favourite apps.
It also comes with a voice-activated remote that uses Amazon Alexa to control your TV, launch apps, search for titles, play music, control smart home devices and more.
'Picture perfect' TV
So far this TV has earned a 4.7-star average rating from Amazon reviewers who have been impressed with its "great picture and good price."
One shopper raved that the "quality was way beyond" what they expected at this price point, while another called it "picture perfect."
While many shoppers loved the compact size and wallet-friendly price, the biggest downside to this TV is that it is only 24" in size. However, at just $170 it may be worth taking a chance on this ultra affordable pick.
