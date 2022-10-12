The Amazon Prime Early Access sale ends tonight: Shop 50+ deals before it's too late

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is almost over in Canada. Shop the best deals before it's too late! (Photo via Getty Images)

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is almost over — have you shopped yet?

Until tonight (Oct. 12) at 11:59 p.m. PST, Amazon Prime members can still save big on technology, kitchen essentials, appliances, beauty products and more. If you've haven't had time to check out the deals and discounts during the last two days of Prime Day, there's still time! However, as these deals are only valid until 11:59 p.m. PST, you're going to want to act fast.

Shop a selection of the best Amazon Prime Day deals still available in Canada below, before it's too late.

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is here — click here for all the latest news about the shopping event, and check out all the early Prime member deals and sales you can already shop in Canada here. Don’t have a Prime membership? Sign up for a free trial here.

Trending last-minute Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals in Canada:

Expandable Carry-On Luggage Set (Photo via Amazon)

$83 $111 at Amazon

Best last-minute Amazon Prime Early Access Sale tech & electronic deals in Canada:

Save 37%: Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle (Photo via Amazon)

$139 $220 at Amazon

Best last-minute Amazon Prime Early Access Sale home & kitchen deals in Canada:

Ninja 4-in-1 Indoor Grill (Photo via Amazon)

$179 $210 at Amazon

Best last-minute Amazon Prime Early Access Sale outdoor deals in Canada:

Greenworks 40V 8-Inch Cordless Pole Saw (Photo via Amazon)

$156 $228 at Amazon

Best last-minute Amazon Prime Early Access Sale health & beauty deals in Canada:

Save 20%: PHOEBE Curling Iron Brush

PHOEBE Curling Iron Brush (Photo via Amazon)

$37 $46 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.