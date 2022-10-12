The Amazon Prime Early Access sale ends tonight: Shop 50+ deals before it's too late
The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is almost over — have you shopped yet?
Until tonight (Oct. 12) at 11:59 p.m. PST, Amazon Prime members can still save big on technology, kitchen essentials, appliances, beauty products and more. If you've haven't had time to check out the deals and discounts during the last two days of Prime Day, there's still time! However, as these deals are only valid until 11:59 p.m. PST, you're going to want to act fast.
Shop a selection of the best Amazon Prime Day deals still available in Canada below, before it's too late.
Trending last-minute Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals in Canada:
Save up to 36% on Men's and Women's Clothing from Our Brands
$20 off: 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos by Jordan B. Peterson
Save up to 42% on Home Security Equipment
Save $150 on the 23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle
Get BIC and Pentel office equipment for $15 and under
Save up to 41% on Microsoft Accessories
Save 42% on a Portable Handheld Clothing Steamer
$75 off: Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
Save 30% on Remedy Kombucha Tea Drink (6 Pack)
Save up to 30% on Halloween costumes for kids
Save 25%: Expandable Carry-On Luggage Set
Best last-minute Amazon Prime Early Access Sale tech & electronic deals in Canada:
Save up to $290 on Samsung Galaxy phones, smartwatches and more
$32 off: Aluratek Digital Photo Frame
Save up to 31% on Ring Video Doorbells
Save $70 on Anker Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Save up to $800 on select Samsung TVs and soundbars
Save $450 on a Microsoft Touchscreen Laptop
Get a Digital Camera from Nikon and Canon for up to $719 off
Save $200 on a Samsung 55" QLED 4K UHD HDR Dual LED Gaming Smart TV
Save up to 30% on VTech Cordless Phones
20% off: Bluetooth Video Projector
Save 37%: Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle
Best last-minute Amazon Prime Early Access Sale home & kitchen deals in Canada:
Save up to 43% on Vitamix blenders
Save up to 47% on Umbra home essentials
$38 off: COSORI Air Fryer
Save up to 54% on MOSFIATA Professional Knives
Save $31 on the Magic Bullet Kitchen Express
Save up to 28% on Kitchen favourites from All-Clad, Krups, Lagostina, and T-Fal
Get a Mini Keurig Coffee Maker for $30 off
Save up to 35% on Casa Platino Bedding and Home Essentials
Save 27% on a Phillips Smart Pasta Maker
Save 15%: Ninja 4-in-1 Indoor Grill
Best last-minute Amazon Prime Early Access Sale outdoor deals in Canada:
Save 40% on the Solo Stove Lite Portable Camping Hiking and Survival Stove
Save up to 27% on outdoor power tool essentials from Snow Joe and more
$340 off: on a Kamado Joe Charcoal Grill
Save up to 30% on Outland Living fire pits
Get a Zmtech Planter for 20% off
Save $28: TONYFUL 6-Inch Cordless Chainsaw
Save up to 36% on a ABCCANOPY 9' Patio Umbrella Table
Get a Garden Hose Nozzle for under $20
Save up to 18% on EZ UP Canopies and Tents
12% off: Greenworks Push Lawn Mower
Save 31%: Greenworks 40V 8-Inch Cordless Pole Saw
Best last-minute Amazon Prime Early Access Sale health & beauty deals in Canada:
32% off: HydraSense NetiRinse 2-in-1 Nasal and Sinus Irrigation Kit
Save up to 44% on Philips Sonicare and Shaving
Get Hair Care from Aussie, Dove, Pantene and more for under $26
Save 15%: Conair Wet & Dry Detangler
Save up to 22% on Clip in Hair Extensions
Get Rimmel London, Covergirl, and Sally Hansen products for under $13
20% off: VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen
Save $30 on a Mini Handheld Massager Gun
20% off: Gua Sha Set Facial Beauty Tool Set
Save 34%: CHUCHU Cuticle Oil
Save 20%: PHOEBE Curling Iron Brush
