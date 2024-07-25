Amazon quietly dropped prices on fashion deals: Columbia, Levi's and Hanes, from $8

Grab Adidas slides for only $23, Gloria Vanderbilt jeans for a ridiculous $18 — they're 60% off — plus Ray-Ban, Bali and Skechers.

Amazon is always stocked with big deals and massive discounts — that includes major markdowns in one important category: Clothes! There are still thousands of stellar fashion deals to be had, on everything from flowy maxi dresses and flattering shorts (these are only $8!) to a stunning swimsuit that's somehow only $32. Sure, there are some fab markdowns on top brands you've long loved (Hanes, Adidas, Bali), but this is a great opportunity to get acquainted with some new names (Colorfulkoala, The Gym People). And don't get us started on the shoe selection. Okay fine, get us started!

Some might find the selection overwhelming, but not you, because we're still here to steer you toward the best. We've scoured the mega-retailer's site to curate the best ongoing deals on everything apparel. Happy shopping!

Best Amazon clothing deals

When it comes to fashion deals, not only are we looking for the steepest price drops, but for offers that'll add a bit of comfort and timelessness to your wardrobe. Take in these picks that are upwards of 50% off today.

Amazon Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts $8 $19 Save $11 Yahoo readers and Amazon shoppers alike can't get enough of these supremely comfortable shorts, which feature an adjustable drawstring waist and, very conveniently, pockets. They're made from a soft cotton blend (the black and navy options are 100% cotton!). Reviewers of all ages have been singing their praises. One satisfied shopper even called them "unicorn shorts." Even better? They're almost as cheap as they were on Black Friday. $8 at Amazon

Amazon Hanes French Terry Capri Joggers $10 $22 Save $12 Not a fan of shorts? Join the club. Luckily, these cropped Hanes pants make the comfiest alternatives: breezy enough to keep you cool, but with a bit more coverage. We love that they have an adjustable drawstring waist and no itchy tags — other brands, take note! Grab 'em while they're nearly 60% off. $10 at Amazon

Amazon Wirarpa High-Waisted Cotton Briefs, 4-Pack $15 $20 Save $5 Made of a breathable, sweat-wicking cotton-spandex blend, these panties are stretchy enough that you'll be able to move around in comfort, while their wide band acts as a supportive panel to help keep everything in place. Another plus? They've got full-coverage backs, in case you're not a fan of "cheekier" undies, and many Amazon customers assure us they don't ride up (the worst). This is the best price we've seen all month. We love these jewel tones, but the undies also come in a dozen other combos, whether you like brights, pastels, neutrals or all of the above (prices vary depending on selection). Get them in sizes up to 5X. $15 at Amazon

Amazon Blencot Lace Trim Tank $16 $35 Save $19 with coupon With a satin-like sheen and romantic lace detailing, this tank is a lovely and versatile wardrobe piece. Pick it up at the lowest price we've seen all year, and pair it with a cardigan, jean jacket or blazer. The top is available in 20 colors, including electric blue, lavender and turquoise. It also comes in sophisticated neutrals like soft pink, pale gray and a nude-like peach. Save $19 with coupon $16 at Amazon

Amazon Bali One Smooth U Ultra-Light Bra $20 $48 Save $28 Underwire bras don't have to be uncomfortable — take it from the thousands of reviewers who adore this one. It was designed to be extra lightweight and smooth things out under your tops, and the convertible straps can be worn straight or crisscrossed. The lace detail makes it look more elevated than your standard T-shirt bra, and it's nearly 60% off. Check out our roundup of the best bras of 2024 for more. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Brabic Tummy Control Bodysuit $10 $23 Save $13 with coupon At its all-time low price, you could get a few of these popular bodysuits for less than the cost of one Skims bodysuit — and some shoppers say it's even better than Skims. Made from a soft, breathable polyester-spandex blend, the Brabic hugs you in all the right places; its firm-control midsection sucks in your waist, fans say. With adjustable straps and full coverage in the back, it even helps lift and shape the bum. A three-hook closure at the crotch makes it bathroom-friendly, too — a total must in bodysuits. Save $13 with coupon $10 at Amazon

Amazon Reamphy Slip Shorts, 3-Pack $18 $40 Save $22 with Prime Thick-thighed ladies, rejoice! These seamless shorts are here to rescue you from sweaty situations. At $6 a pop, they're near the lowest price we've seen all year! They're beloved by thousands of reviewers for a reason (or three): They stay put, provide comfortable coverage for our most sensitive areas and even give a slight slimming effect without the suffocating compression of heavy-duty shapewear, according to many wearers. Save $22 with Prime $18 at Amazon

Amazon Colorfulkoala High Waisted Tummy Control 7/8 Leggings $18 $30 Save $12 Thousands of Amazon shoppers adore these luxe-feeling leggings, and for good reason: They provide high quality at a super-low price. Their high waist is seamless, so it supports you without digging and offers great tummy control without uncomfortable compression. They are made with flat-lock construction, which minimizes bulk, and the material is super-soft. And, the leggings are moisture-wicking with four-way stretch. So, there's support, but you feel like you're almost wearing nothing! $18 at Amazon

Amazon Anrabess Maxi Dress $30 $43 Save $13 You're definitely going to want one or two (or three) of these easy-breezy dresses in your closet for the rest of the summer. This maxi is a blend of poly, cotton and spandex, so it's breathable, lightweight and a bit stretchy. It's cut to fall beautifully — it doesn't cling, but you're also not swimming in it. Side slits let you show a little leg and give you the option to tie up the hem for a different look. Pockets? You bet! What's not to love? $30 at Amazon

Amazon The Gym People Tummy-Control Capri Pants $28 $34 Save $6 We'd all like a little tummy control from our pants, but we don't want to be squeezed like a sausage. This flowy culotte is slim and trim where it counts, cinching the waist and tightening that tummy thanks to an extra-thick waistband and a stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric. "How are these so good?" pondered a five-star fan. "The cut, the flow, the material, everything is perfect. ... The front seam is flattering and manages to hide the line of the pocket while the wide legs combined with the smooth material means that the pants flow down without clinging." $28 at Amazon

Amazon Ekouaer Retro One-Piece Swimsuit $32 $40 Save $8 with coupon Need a cute new suit? Look no further than this retro-style stunner! This one-piece is designed to show off what you've got, hugging your curves in all the right places. It features shirring down the front to visually slim and smooth out your torso. Plus, it just looks really cool with a vintage style that oozes Marilyn Monroe vibes. There's also a supported top with light padding and adjustable straps, so you can get that just-right fit. It has full coverage in the back, too, so you don't have to stress about your butt hanging out while you're trying to play in the sand. Save $8 with coupon $32 at Amazon

Amazon Columbia Benton Springs Full Zip Jacket $45 $60 Save $15 This might be the most popular fleece jacket ever made. If you've never owned one, it's time to get one. If you have owned one, it's time for a new one! Yes, even in the summer — after all, now's the best time to save big on cold-weather essentials. Made of soft maximum-thermal-retention (MTR) filament fleece, this piece works to keep you toasty even on the coolest days. It's thin enough to serve as the perfect under-layer with a parka or puffer in winter. Large side-zip pockets securely hold phones, keys and cash. And the collared neck is not only super-flattering but ultra-practical, negating the need for a scarf. $45 at Amazon

Amazon Merokeety Striped Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress $24 $48 Save $24 This comfy frock just dropped to its lowest price since 2022. Don't let the name deceive you — the dress is anything but a frumpy tee. First off, there's the fabric belt that cinches your waist to show off your curves. Second, the soft and stretchy fabric keeps things comfortable without clinging to your skin. Available in 22 colors, you can style this darling piece with sneakers for a casual lunch or a pair of ballet flats for the office. $24 at Amazon

Best Amazon shoe deals

Whether it's podiatrist-approved walking shoes, celebrity-approved slipons or reader-favorite sandals, these shoe deals bring savings of up to 40% off.

Amazon Shevalues Orthopedic Sandals $14 $30 Save $16 with coupon Those flimsy flip-flops from last season won't do you any favors this summer, but these cushy sandals just might! They were designed with painful foot conditions such as plantar fasciitis and arthritis in mind. They've got built-in arch support and shock-absorbing midsoles for relief, and their lightweight feel will put some pep in your step. Check out our roundup of the best flip-flops for women in 2024. Save $16 with coupon $14 at Amazon

Amazon Cushionaire Luna Low Heel Slide Sandals $28 $50 Save $22 These sandals boast a flexible cork footbed and supple suede insole that contours to your foot with wear. See those adjustable straps? They're perfect for those with narrow or wide feet who need to customize their fit. They're a great pick for people with metatarsalgia (pain and inflammation in the ball of your foot) and plantar fasciitis. "I bought these after my podiatrist recommended Birkenstock-style shoes," shared an Amazon shopper. "I only have a pair of regular-footbed Birkies to compare these to, but they are very similar in terms of the foot-shaped lining and arch support. They fit perfectly on my wide feet and did not hurt nearly as much to break in as real Birkies!" $28 at Amazon

Amazon Doussprt Slip-On Walking Shoes $34 $60 Save $26 Featuring a solid rubber sole with an air cushion to put some extra pep in your step, these sneakers have a perforated arch that allows for ventilation and breathability while lending plenty of support. Podiatrists have reason to love 'em, too: "Stability, or support, is probably the most important quality of a sneaker or any other shoe that someone will wear if they are to be on their feet for more than a few minutes at a time," said Richard H. Graves, a podiatrist with Sol Foot & Ankle Centers in Longwood, California. With a knit upper, these walking shoes are slip-ons, which means no fumbling with shoelaces or Velcro straps. The wide toe box allows your dogs to stretch out. $34 at Amazon

Amazon Slow Man Slip-On Mesh Walking Shoes $29 $70 Save $41 These wonderful walkers are made of mesh fabric, so they feel light on your feet and are just as flexible as your favorite pair of socks. The outsole has an air bubble and a chunky rubber sole, which board-certified podiatrist Dr. Polina Zaydenberg says is “a great shock absorber” and provides “plenty of cushioning.” The wide toebox accommodates those who have bunions and hammertoes, too. If that's not enough to convince you to get these walking shoes, perhaps the 57,000+ five-star reviews will do it instead! $29 at Amazon

Amazon Crocs Unisex Classic Lined Clog $45 $60 Save $15 Reminder: Crocs aren't just for summer. The iconic clogs also come lined with the fuzziest of faux fur. Unlike regular Crocs, these will keep your tootsies warm in the winter, whether you're lounging around the house or running errands. At 25% off, these guys are a total steal. Think about it: You're getting both a house slipper and Croc in one — we love a good 2-in-1 deal. $45 at Amazon

Best Amazon accessories deals

If you ask us, style is all about accessorizing. That's why we went on the hunt to find the best sunglasses, wallets and more, on sale for more than 50% off.

Amazon Travelambo RFID Blocking Wallet $9 $15 Save $6 Designed to rein in your essentials, this handmade leather bifold has an impressive 16 card slots, one clear-window ID pocket and two zippered compartments for bills. In terms of saving space and creating order, it's truly a wallet like no other. Can 54,000 verified reviewers be wrong? $9 at Amazon

Amazon Travelambo Minimalist Leather Wallet $9 $13 Save $4 Each of these wallets is made of 100% leather, and you can feel extra secure knowing it's equipped with RFID-blocking technology to keep credit card and ID information safe. Choose from 31 colors, ranging from classic neutrals to fun brights. (Prices vary by color.) $9 at Amazon

Amazon Simplicity Brim Roll-Up Visor $20 $22 Save $2 Perfect for vacation, this visor has all the style and shade of a floppy hat without the hat hair. There's a wide straw brim (sans top) and velcro fastening, which helps prevent "ring around the hair" after a long day at the beach. The velcro closure lets you adjust it to your head to avoid the hair dent. What’s even better is that if you like to wear your hair in a ponytail at the beach, this visor fits around it, stylishly. And, of course, we all need to keep our skin from burning. This visor's brim is roomy enough to shade your face, jawline and chest. And because it can roll up, it's packable for a suitcase or carry-on without getting crushed. $20 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

