Sales of this $24 hand warmer have spiked by nearly 200,000% on Amazon Canada

This rechargeable hand warmer is winning over Amazon shoppers. (Getty Images)

Staying warm throughout frigid temperatures is no easy task.

If you're looking to step up how you keep warm this winter, one Amazon Canada bestseller might be just the thing. Enter, the iHateTheCold Token USB Hand Warmer.

With sales that have surged nearly 200,000 per cent this week, this hand warmer is a top pick on Amazon's list of Movers and Shakers.

iHateTheCold Token USB Hand Warmer. Image via Amazon.

$24 $33 at Amazon

Unlike other hand warmers that only offer a single use before they have to be thrown away, this rechargeable version offers a more sustainable way to enjoy extra warmth this winter.

Designed to fit perfectly into your hands, this warmer offers 360 degree warmth housed inside an aluminum shell. With variable heat settings, this reusable hand warmer achieves temperatures ranging from 41 to 49 degrees Celsius.

To activate the warming, hold the power button for three seconds to get your desired warmth to your hands. As an added bonus, this hand warmer also doubles as a power bank that can be used to recharge your cell phone and even comes with a MicroUSB charging cable.

It hasn't received many reviews just yet, but has so far managed to receive a perfect 5-star rating. If you're willing to take a chance on this best-selling hand warmer, right now you can score $9 off with a handy Amazon coupon.

To take advantage of this deal, you'll want to select the check box to apply the $9 off, which will automatically apply to the price at checkout.

So if you're ready to beat the winter chill, be sure to add this hand warmer to your next Amazon order!

