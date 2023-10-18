This retinol eye stick was a fall Prime Day bestseller — and it's on sale now for $25

This Amazon retinol eye stick is on sale for 44% off right now. (Photo via Amazon)

Quality skincare doesn't always equate to expensive products. You can still find great items without spending an arm and a leg. Amazon Canada has tons of beauty finds at affordable prices, and sometimes, you can even get an epic deal.

Now is one of those times when you can score a great discount on a bestselling product. This Retinol Eye Stick was a bestseller during the October Prime Day sale — and it's currently on sale for $25.

If you want to know more about this top-rated product, keep scrolling.

Save 44%: Retinol Eye Stick

The details

This multi-treatment balm will help target unwanted dark, tired and puffy-looking eyes by brightening the area. It'll also hydrate and firm your under eyes to reduce the look of wrinkles and fine lines.

Its convenient stick form makes applying the product easy without getting your fingers all messy. It'll glide on smoothly, so you can gently apply it to the delicate area in a circular motion.

It's also made of clean, vegan and fragrance-free ingredients, which is important when putting something near your eyes. The recommended use is once every two to three days to get your skin used to it. After two to four weeks, you can start to apply it once a day (at night!).

After consistent use, you can expect a smooth under-eye area with a lighter, brighter and firmer appearance. If you're wondering if it really works, keep reading to see what Amazon shoppers are saying.

What people are saying

This eye balm has a 4.3-star rating and over 1,000 Amazon reviews. Customers seriously "love" this "effective" product and have a lot to say.

"I noticed that [the] fine lines under my eye[s] are fading," said one shopper. They added that it "also helped with my dark circles and puffiness."

Another reviewer shared that they love "that it is a super easy application" and that it "feels great without being greasy or thick."

"In the mornings[,] my eyes look hydrated and less puffy," said another customer. They said they've bought many "products but never have seen such a difference[,] and it's only been over a week."

One Amazon shopper said it "feels nice" and that they "wake up with fresher eyes."

While customers love this product, some say it's "better to apply with a finger as it does seem to tug at the under eye area," which is something to consider before using.

The verdict

If you want a compact, easy-to-use retinol product, this stick is definitely worth it at just $25. You can also use it elsewhere, like around your mouth!

It'll help reduce fine lines and any unwanted signs of aging. And while there is no miracle product, this one comes close, according to Amazon shoppers.

Keep in mind that it may tug at your skin if you don't apply it properly, so be sure to gently glide it onto the delicate area and avoid any harsh motions.

Shop more popular Amazon Canada deals

Apple Watch Series 8 $669 $969 Save $300 Prime exclusive See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series $210 $270 Save $60 See at Amazon

JBL Endurance Race Earbuds $70 $100 Save $30 See at Amazon

Lefant M210 Pro Robot Vacuum $160 $330 Save $170 See at Amazon

NINJA AF101C, Air Fryer, 3.8L $118 $140 Save $22 See at Amazon

SGIN Windows 11 15.6 Inch Laptop $490 $1,780 Save $1,290 See at Amazon

BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $190 $280 Save $90 See at Amazon

Dacorm Muscle Massage Gun $76 $100 Save $24 See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.