Ring doorbells and home security are on sale at Amazon Canada: Save up to 40%
These days, there are many ways you can incorporate technology into your home to simplify your life. From garage door openers that can be controlled from an app, to colour-changing lightbulbs, smart home technology is here to stay.
If you're looking to upgrade your setup at home, Amazon Canada's latest sale should be right up your alley. As part of the retailer's Boxing Week sale, a huge selection of Ring Doorbells, alarms and security cameras are up to 40 per cent off.
Included in this week's deal is the ever-popular Ring Video Doorbell, which is on sale for $60.
Save 29%: Ring Video Doorbell, Wired
The details
The Ring Video Doorbell is the perfect addition to any home, as it lets you respond in real time to anyone who arrives at your door. It features 1080p HD video with two-way audio capabilities, advanced motion detection, standard 2.4 GHz connectivity and customizable privacy settings.
Thanks to the connected Ring app, you can even receive notifications that let you can quickly check who is at the door when you're away from home. If you want to go for the full smart home environment, you can also connect this video doorbell to your Amazon Alexa devices.
'Setup was a breeze'
Backed by a 4.4-star rating from more than 3,400 customer reviews, this Ring video doorbell has won over Amazon shoppers with its top-notch picture quality and "super easy" installation.
Shoppers have said that this video doorbell provides "peace of mind," with "no more guessing who's at the door."
Another reviewer raved that this doorbell has been "so awesome" for catching delivery people "toss packages at your door."
'Best option if you live in Canada'
In addition to the clear video and simple installation, people were impressed that this doorbell "works well despite frigid Canadian winter weather."
Although this video doorbell has received plenty of rave reviews, some shoppers weren't happy that once installed, it does "bypass the chime" in your home's original doorbell. However, other reviewers such as parents of infants and excitable pet owners considered the silent doorbell a "perfect solution" to avoid disruption.
If you are interested in having both the video app alerts and the door chime, you'll have to purchase the more expensive doorbell model or a separate Ring chime adapter kit.
For more options that suit your home's needs, you can shop even more Ring smart home technology on sale below.
Save 25%: Ring Alarm 5-piece kit (2nd Gen)
Save 31%: Ring Stick Up Cam
Save 38%: Ring Video Doorbell – 1080p
Save 25%: Ring Floodlight Cam Wired
Save 13%: Ring Indoor Cam
Save 27%: Ring Spotlight Cam Plus
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
