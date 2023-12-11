This 'amazing little robot' vacuum is perfect for gifting — and it's 53% off on Amazon

Lefant M210 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner

When it comes to finding the perfect holiday gifts, Amazon Canada has something for just about everyone on your shopping list. The online retailer has tons of innovative gadgets and household items that are sure to delight this holiday season, including picks like robot vacuums that take the work out of cleaning. The Lefant M210 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a top choice among shoppers who rave that it "thoroughly cleans the floor" — and right now it's on major sale with Amazon's holiday deals. Normally retailing for $330, shoppers can snag this vacuum for a whopping 53 per cent off.

Save 53%: Lefant M210 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner

The details

The Lefant M210 Pro robot vacuum features six cleaning modes (zig-zag cleaning, random cleaning, spot cleaning, edge cleaning, scheduled cleaning and manual control) to tackle even stubborn messes.

Its slim design features 2200pa suction power to tackle pet hair, dust and dirt. The 11-inch diameter vacuum helps navigate cleaning in tight spaces and can clean up to 1,300 sq ft or 120 minutes of run time using a single battery charge.

Lefant's vacuums are wifi and smart home compatible with Google and Alexa devices, as well as connecting to the app on your phone.

'Amazing little vacuum'

Lefant's Robot Vacuum has earned a 4.4-star rating based on more than 5,500 reviews from shoppers who admit that they were "very pleased" with this "quiet and thorough" vacuum.

Reviewers have called the unit an "amazing little vacuum" that "picks up pet hair, crumbs and sand easily."

"Love how good of a job this thing does!" raved one person.

Another added that it "efficiently vacuums any area it goes to" — including carpets.

While shoppers have said that the vacuum performs relatively well to its competitors, some were less than impressed by the accompanying app. "I can't use all the functions that should be available," noted one reviewer.

Despite the drawbacks, Amazon shoppers still call Lefant's model a good option for daily dusting if you're hesitant to spend a small fortune on a robot vacuum.

Verdict

Lefant's Robot Vacuum is a great option for anyone looking to cut down their manual cleaning time. It's an easy way for pet owners to take care of the day to day messes and pet hair that can occur while spending more time enjoying their home.

Shoppers say that it works well on hardwood and carpet alike, but you may find yourself encountering some difficulty when initially setting up the vacuum due to some bugs within the app.

