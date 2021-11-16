BLACK FRIDAY:

Amazon just slashed prices on smart TVs ahead of Black Friday

Score these deals and get your holiday shopping done early.

Amazon's latest sale includes deals on auto accessories — just in time for winter

Elizabeth Di Filippo
·Editor
·2 min read

Looking for more Black Friday deals, gift guides and holiday tips? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Amazon Canada is offering discounts on auto care products. (Image via Getty Images)
Amazon Canada is offering discounts on auto care products. (Image via Getty Images)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Winter is coming! While many of us have turned our thoughts towards the holiday season, there are so many practical things to do to prepare for colder temperatures — particularly when it comes to your vehicle. 

Having your car in tip-top shape before the harsh winter weather wrecks havoc on the roads is important to ensure your safety. Aside from a tune-up, putting on winter tires and topping up on fluids, a thorough cleaning of the interior and exterior of your vehicle is a must before the seasons change. 

If you're looking to stock up on auto essentials, you might want to head to Amazon Canada. The online mega-retailer is currently offering shoppers the chance to save on auto products, including snow brushes, floor mats and more. 

We've gathered some of our favourite finds from Amazon's sale that we think are too good to pass up. 

AmazonBasics Blue and Yellow Microfibre Cleaning Cloth 24 pack

AmazonBasics Blue and Yellow Microfiber Cleaning Cloth - Amazon.
AmazonBasics Blue and Yellow Microfiber Cleaning Cloth - Amazon.

This 24 pack of microfibre cleaning cloths leave a streak-free clean without scratch paint or interiors. 

$16 $19 at Amazon

Amazon Basics Car Snow Brush and Ice Scraper

Amazon Basics Car Snow Brush and Ice Scraper - Amazon.
Amazon Basics Car Snow Brush and Ice Scraper - Amazon.

'Tis the season to keep a snow brush with ice scraper in your vehicle at all times. 

$18 $22 at Amazon

Amazon Basics Window Squeegee with Handle for Glass

Amazon Basics Window Squeegee with Handle for Glass - Amazon.
Amazon Basics Window Squeegee with Handle for Glass - Amazon.

This squeegee helps prevent streaking when cleaning your windshield and mirrors. 

$9 $12 at Amazon

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada&#39;s lifestyle newsletter.
Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

Amazon Basics Car Cleaning Kit

Amazon Basics Car Cleaning Kit- Amazon.
Amazon Basics Car Cleaning Kit- Amazon.

This handy car cleaning kit includes a super soft cleaning mitt, dustpan, brush set and more.

$26 $31 at Amazon

Amazon Basics Car Sun Shades

Amazon Basics Car Sun Shades - Amazon.
Amazon Basics Car Sun Shades - Amazon.

While it may not be related to cleaning, these sun shades block 98% of UV rays and help protect your passengers from sun glare from snow. 

$16 $18 at Amazon

Amazon Basics Foldable Cargo Trunk Organizer

Amazon Basics Foldable Cargo Trunk Organizer - Amazon.
Amazon Basics Foldable Cargo Trunk Organizer - Amazon.

Keep your washer fluid, jumper cables and emergency essentials organized in this foldable cargo trunk organizer. 

$27 $30 at Amazon

Amazon Basics 3 Piece Car Floor Mat, Beige

Amazon Basics 3 Piece Car Floor Mat, Beige - Amazon.
Amazon Basics 3 Piece Car Floor Mat, Beige - Amazon.

This 3-piece set of floor mats are made of flexible rubber and designed not to slip or slide around your vehicle.

$34 $39 at Amazon

Amazon Basics Emergency Seat Belt Cutter and Window Hammer Tool

Amazon Basics Emergency Seat Belt Cutter and Window Hammer Tool, Car Accessories
Amazon Basics Emergency Seat Belt Cutter and Window Hammer Tool, Car Accessories

This seat belt cutter and window hammer should be stored in your centre console or driver-side door pocket and used in emergency situations.

$7 $8 at Amazon

Amazon Basics Jumper Cable for Car Battery, 6 Gauge, 16 Foot

Amazon Basics Jumper Cable for Car Battery, 6 Gauge, 16 Foot - Amazon
Amazon Basics Jumper Cable for Car Battery, 6 Gauge, 16 Foot - Amazon

These 6 gauge jumper cables are ideal for a compact to full size vehicle. 

$22 $28 at Amazon

Amazon Basics Leatherette and Suede 15″ Steering Wheel Cover and Seatbelt Pads

Amazon Basics Leatherette and Suede 15&#x002033; Steering Wheel Cover and Seatbelt Pads - Amazon.
Amazon Basics Leatherette and Suede 15″ Steering Wheel Cover and Seatbelt Pads - Amazon.

Protect your steering wheel from daily wear with this leatherette and suede cover designed for "stable placement" to ensure a comfortable grip. 

 

$23 $29 at Amazon

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Elle Fanning Wore an Ab-Baring Metal Crop Top to the InStyle Awards

    More necklace than top.

  • Venus Retrograde Is Coming — And It's Even More Powerful Than Mercury Retrograde

    Taurus and Libra tend to be hit the hardest.

  • This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

    According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taki

  • John Lewis sued by self-published children’s author over Christmas ad

    John Lewis sued by self-published children’s author over Christmas ad. Fay Evans alleges a ‘striking similarity’ between the 2019 Excitable Edgar TV campaign and her 2017 book Fred the Fire-Sneezing Dragon

  • Stop Doing This or You'll Risk Diabetes, Warn Experts

    Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects 34.2 million Americans according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are three main types of diabetes type 1, type 2 and gestational diabetes and the disease can occur in children and adults. If left untreated or undiagnosed, diabetes can cause a heart attack, kidney failure, coma and death. Lifestyle changes can prevent type 2 diabetes, which is the most common form. Read the five tips below to find out more about diabetes and ho

  • Halle Berry's Plunging Mini Dress Included a Snake Belt Buckle

    The actress is currently promoting her new movie Bruised.

  • The #1 Best Fruit to Eat For Your Gut Health, Says New Study

    Your gut health is more important than you may realize. Your gut not only helps you fight off illness and diseases, but it also communicates with your brain to help the overall health of the rest of your body.Not only that, but when your gut isn't at its healthiest place, it can cause a lot of pain and discomfort in your stomach and intestines.Thankfully, you can help your gut by getting enough sleep, exercising, reducing stress when possible, and eating the right types of food.Many researchers

  • 'Drew Barrymore Show' Fans Are Thrilled After the Actress Shared Major Career News

    Daytime TV host Drew Barrymore shared exciting news about her new cookbook with chef Pilar Valdes titled 'Rebel Homemaker: Food, Family, Life' on Instagram.

  • The Best Sex Toys to Add to Your Holiday Shopping List

    According to a sex therapist.

  • The Style Evolution of Donna Tartt

    The greatest work by Donna Tartt is not The Secret History, but her literary self-creation, every bit as deliberate and ingenious as her fiction.

  • This Makes You Look 20 Years Older, Say Experts

    When it comes to getting older, most of us wouldn't mind turning back the clock a bit. No one's hugely eager to turn it forward. But turn it forward many of us do, every day, with common habits that cause premature aging. These are some of the worst offenders. Cut them out of your routine, and you could find yourself looking and feeling decades younger. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Not Wearing

  • Tell us about your favourite place in Lisbon for a chance to win a holiday voucher

    Tell us about your favourite place in Lisbon for a chance to win a holiday voucher. Whether it’s a hidden bar or a locals’ market, we want your tips on where to go in the city – the best wins £200 towards a Sawday’s stay

  • Surefire Ways You're Ruining Your Liver, Studies Show

    Your liver is the ultimate multitasker: It filters all the blood in the body and breaks down the substances within. But not only does the liver have to contend with toxins like alcohol, pesticides, and chemicals, it also processes fats, carbs, and sugars from everything we eat. If you make the liver's job too overwhelming, it can be damaged, sometimes seriously. These are five common ways people ruin their livers, according to recent studies. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health an

  • If You Have This Gene, Your COVID Death Risk May Double

    As medical experts continue to learn more about COVID-19, a new study finds people with the LZTFL1 gene that are under 60-years-old have double the risk of dying from the virus, Live Science reports. "It's one of the more prevalent genetic signals, so it's by far the most important genetic hit in COVID," said James Davies, a professor of genomics at the University of Oxford and one of the leaders of the new research. Read the five tips below to find out more about the LZTFL1 gene and the risks—a

  • Does your child have a question for our kids’ Christmas quiz?

    Does your child have a question for our kids’ Christmas quiz?. The Guardian’s Saturday kids’ quiz is made up of questions asked on behalf of children. Here’s how to submit one for our Christmas quiz special

  • Dr. Fauci Warns COVID Cases Climbing in These States

    Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is concerned. Although it's good news that COVID cases are not skyrocketing—"The only thing that's a little bit disconcerting is that we're beginning to plateau," Fauci said during an interview hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center yesterday. "In other words, the deceleration of cases is now plateaued, and in some areas of the country, we're starting to se

  • 16 Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton-inspired gifts for the royal fanatic in your life

    A very royal Christmas, indeed.

  • Ashley Benson pays tribute to NCIS and Bones actor Heath Freeman

    Pretty Little Liars' Ashley Benson is among those paying tribute to NCIS and Bones actor Heath Freeman following his death aged 41.

  • Rearing aids: the five best podcasts for parents

    Rearing aids: the five best podcasts for parents. If you need reassuring and comedic confessions or soothing sounds to get the kids to sleep – there’s a podcast for that

  • ‘It’s the biggest open secret out there’: the double lives of white-collar workers with two jobs

    ‘It’s the biggest open secret out there’: the double lives of white-collar workers with two jobs. Remote working has made it easier than ever for staff to moonlight. But how do they cope with clashing meetings and two bosses? And can the rewards be worth the lies?