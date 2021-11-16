Amazon's latest sale includes deals on auto accessories — just in time for winter

Amazon Canada is offering discounts on auto care products. (Image via Getty Images)

Winter is coming! While many of us have turned our thoughts towards the holiday season, there are so many practical things to do to prepare for colder temperatures — particularly when it comes to your vehicle.

Having your car in tip-top shape before the harsh winter weather wrecks havoc on the roads is important to ensure your safety. Aside from a tune-up, putting on winter tires and topping up on fluids, a thorough cleaning of the interior and exterior of your vehicle is a must before the seasons change.

If you're looking to stock up on auto essentials, you might want to head to Amazon Canada. The online mega-retailer is currently offering shoppers the chance to save on auto products, including snow brushes, floor mats and more.

We've gathered some of our favourite finds from Amazon's sale that we think are too good to pass up.

AmazonBasics Blue and Yellow Microfiber Cleaning Cloth - Amazon.

This 24 pack of microfibre cleaning cloths leave a streak-free clean without scratch paint or interiors.

$16 $19 at Amazon

Amazon Basics Car Snow Brush and Ice Scraper - Amazon.

'Tis the season to keep a snow brush with ice scraper in your vehicle at all times.

$18 $22 at Amazon

Amazon Basics Window Squeegee with Handle for Glass - Amazon.

This squeegee helps prevent streaking when cleaning your windshield and mirrors.

$9 $12 at Amazon

Amazon Basics Car Cleaning Kit- Amazon.

This handy car cleaning kit includes a super soft cleaning mitt, dustpan, brush set and more.

$26 $31 at Amazon

Amazon Basics Car Sun Shades - Amazon.

While it may not be related to cleaning, these sun shades block 98% of UV rays and help protect your passengers from sun glare from snow.

$16 $18 at Amazon

Amazon Basics Foldable Cargo Trunk Organizer - Amazon.

Keep your washer fluid, jumper cables and emergency essentials organized in this foldable cargo trunk organizer.

$27 $30 at Amazon

Amazon Basics 3 Piece Car Floor Mat, Beige - Amazon.

This 3-piece set of floor mats are made of flexible rubber and designed not to slip or slide around your vehicle.

$34 $39 at Amazon

Amazon Basics Emergency Seat Belt Cutter and Window Hammer Tool, Car Accessories

This seat belt cutter and window hammer should be stored in your centre console or driver-side door pocket and used in emergency situations.

$7 $8 at Amazon

Amazon Basics Jumper Cable for Car Battery, 6 Gauge, 16 Foot - Amazon

These 6 gauge jumper cables are ideal for a compact to full size vehicle.

$22 $28 at Amazon

Amazon Basics Leatherette and Suede 15″ Steering Wheel Cover and Seatbelt Pads - Amazon.

Protect your steering wheel from daily wear with this leatherette and suede cover designed for "stable placement" to ensure a comfortable grip.

$23 $29 at Amazon

