LIVE UPDATES:

All the best Amazon October Prime Day deals to shop on day 1 of Big Deal Days

Whether you're looking for holiday gifts, tech essentials, kitchen must-haves or more — we're bringing you up-to-the-minute updates.

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

15 best Amazon October Prime Day TV deals in Canada: TCL, LG, Samsung & more

Save big on smart TVs right now at Amazon Canada.

Kate Mendonca
·Shopping & Lifestyle Editor
·2 min read
TCL 32 smart TV hanging on wall
TCL 32" Class 3-Series HD LED Smart Android TV. Images via Amazon.

Prime members, rejoice! Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale has arrived, with exclusive deals on the latest must-have items.

Quick Overview

  • TCL 32" Class 3-Series HD 720p LED Smart Android TV

    $158$180
    Save $22
    See at Amazon

  • Samsung 40" 1080p LED Smart TV

    $300$348
    Save $48
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series

    $350$470
    Save $120
    See at Amazon

  • LG QNED80 50-Inch QLED NanoCell 4K Smart TV

    $898$1,098
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  • SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class Crystal UHD TV

    $480$548
    Save $68
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series

    $450$660
    Save $210
    See at Amazon

  • LG 65-Inch Class UQ7570 Series 4K UHD TV

    $698$750
    Save $52
    See at Amazon

  • Hisense 65U68K- 65" Smart 4K ULED Google TV

    $748$798
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class QLED 4K TV

    $698$748
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series

    $180$270
    Save $90
    See at Amazon

  • StanbyME LG 27-Inch Class Smart Portable Touch Screen Monitor

    $1,298$1,498
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 40" 2-Series

    $290$340
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series

    $800$1,000
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  • SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class QLED The Frame Series & Customizable White Bezel

    $1,098$1,299
    Save $201
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series

    $900$1,400
    Save $500
    See at Amazon
See 10 more

Everything from cellphones and laptops to the latest in smart home technology are on sale, along with plenty of top deals on smart TVs.

To upgrade your entertainment setup on a budget, don't miss out on this TCL smart TV, which rings in at just $158 during the October Prime Day sale.

Amazon's October Prime Day is here — click here for all the latest news about Prime Big Deal Days, and check out all the best deals and sales you can shop in Canada here. Don’t have a Prime membership? Sign up for a free trial here.

Amazon

TCL 32" Class 3-Series HD 720p LED Smart Android TV

$158$180Save $22

Ringing in at just $158, this affordable TCL TV is a great buy.

$158 at Amazon

The details

With a compact 32-inch design, this TCL Android TV is the perfect size for dorms, offices and guest rooms. The smart TV comes with all of the features you've come to know and expect, including built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, while ringing in at just $158.

With a full 720p high-definition resolution and LED screen, this smart TV provides access to all your favourite streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime and YouTube, in addition to connecting to your cable box, gaming console and other devices.

With built-in Google Assistant, this TV is always on and ready to help simplify your daily routine. From controlling your home's smart-enabled devices to answering questions and setting calendar reminders, it does it all.

What shoppers are saying

Amazon shoppers give this TV a 4.5-star average rating, with top marks for its smart features and value for price.

One shopper raved this TV was "exactly what I wanted in a small smart TV," adding you "cannot beat what you get for the price."

It's "great value for your money," echoed another.

A third reviewer added that they had "no complaints" about this affordable TCL TV, which works well "for the kids, the shop [and even] bringing outside."

However, while some shoppers found this TV may not have the "best audio," others say it does "bring value."

If this TCL TV doesn't check all your boxes, you can also shop more TVs on sale below!

  • LG QNED80 50-Inch QLED NanoCell 4K Smart TV

    $898$1,098
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  • SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class Crystal UHD TV

    $480$548
    Save $68
    See at Amazon

  • LG 65-Inch Class UQ7570 Series 4K UHD TV

    $698$750
    Save $52
    See at Amazon

  • Hisense 65U68K- 65" Smart 4K ULED Google TV

    $748$798
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • StanbyME LG 27-Inch Class Smart Portable Touch Screen Monitor

    $1,298$1,498
    Save $200
    See at Amazon

  • SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class QLED The Frame Series & Customizable White Bezel

    $1,098$1,299
    Save $201
    See at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.