15 best Amazon October Prime Day TV deals in Canada: TCL, LG, Samsung & more

Prime members, rejoice! Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale has arrived, with exclusive deals on the latest must-have items.

Everything from cellphones and laptops to the latest in smart home technology are on sale, along with plenty of top deals on smart TVs.

To upgrade your entertainment setup on a budget, don't miss out on this TCL smart TV, which rings in at just $158 during the October Prime Day sale.

The details

With a compact 32-inch design, this TCL Android TV is the perfect size for dorms, offices and guest rooms. The smart TV comes with all of the features you've come to know and expect, including built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, while ringing in at just $158.

With a full 720p high-definition resolution and LED screen, this smart TV provides access to all your favourite streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime and YouTube, in addition to connecting to your cable box, gaming console and other devices.

With built-in Google Assistant, this TV is always on and ready to help simplify your daily routine. From controlling your home's smart-enabled devices to answering questions and setting calendar reminders, it does it all.

What shoppers are saying

Amazon shoppers give this TV a 4.5-star average rating, with top marks for its smart features and value for price.

One shopper raved this TV was "exactly what I wanted in a small smart TV," adding you "cannot beat what you get for the price."

It's "great value for your money," echoed another.

A third reviewer added that they had "no complaints" about this affordable TCL TV, which works well "for the kids, the shop [and even] bringing outside."

However, while some shoppers found this TV may not have the "best audio," others say it does "bring value."

If this TCL TV doesn't check all your boxes, you can also shop more TVs on sale below!

