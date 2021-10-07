Hurry! This iconic KitchenAid mixer is $231 off — but only until midnight!

FALL FASHION:

'Literally the best': These faux leather leggings are trending on Amazon

And they're on sale for $25.

Kayla Kuefler
·3 min read

black KitchenAid mixer on countertop with flour
Today only, Amazon shoppers can save big on this iconic KitchenAid mixer (Photo via Amazon)

Did someone say baked goods? For baking and cooking enthusiasts looking to take their craft to the next level, we have exciting news for you.

Right now, Amazon shoppers can save a whopping $231 on the iconic KitchenAid Bowl Lift Mixer and take it home for less than $500; however, there's a catch. 

As part of Amazon's Deal of the Day promotion, the discount is only available today, meaning shoppers have until midnight PST/3 a.m. EST to take advantage.

Get ahead of your holiday shopping and save more than 30 per cent on this top-rated KitchenAid mixer while you still can.

KitchenAid 6-qt 590 W Bowl Lift Mixer

red KitchenAid 6-qt 590 W Bowl Lift Mixer with stainless steel bowl
KitchenAid 6-qt 590 W Bowl Lift Mixer (Photo via Amazon)

$500 $730 at Amazon

What is it?

Beloved by baking enthusiasts and at-home chefs, the KitchenAid stand mixer has a cult reputation among small kitchen appliances. 

The 10-speed stand mixer features a six-quart stainless steel bowl that's perfect for heavy, dense doughs. Part of the brand's Professional 600 Series, the KitchenAid mixer comes with a flat metal beater, spiral dough hook, professionally designed wire whisk and a pouring shield.

Its large dual-finish stainless steel bowl can mix dough for 13 dozen cookies or eight loaves of bread in a single batch. Plus, it's dishwasher safe for a fuss-free cleanup. 

The on-sale countertop appliance is available in three colours: red, black, and silver. 

What people are saying

If you're thinking about treating yourself to the KitchenAid 6-qt 590 W Bowl Lift Mixer, you'll want to take a look at its killer Amazon reviews. 

With an impressive average rating of 4.7 stars, Amazon shoppers have a lot to say about the mixer.

It's "worth every penny," raves one user. 

"I could not love it more," writes another shopper. It "150 [per cent] pays for itself." 

Many shoppers agree the KitchenAid mixer is an unbeatable investment for avid bakers, praising its consistency and fast results. If your "wrists can't handle kneading," this makes the "process so much faster and easier."

While the KitchenAid mixer boasts hundreds of five-star reviews, some shoppers are unhappy that you're unable to extend the one-year warranty the appliance comes with; you "cannot apply for warranty," writes one user. 

Additionally, other reviewers note that the mixer attachments don't always reach the bottom of the bowl, so you sometimes need to "stop and mix by hand."

shiny black KitchenAid 6-qt 590 W Bowl Lift Mixer with stainless steel bowl
KitchenAid 6-qt 590 W Bowl Lift Mixer (Photo via Amazon)

Verdict

For an appliance that will "pay for itself" over the years, Amazon shoppers stand by the KitchenAid Bowl Lift Mixer. With an average rating of 4.7 stars, users say the upfront investment is "worth every penny" — although some shoppers do note the device doesn't fully mix everything. ki

Today only, Amazon shoppers can save 32 per cent on the top-rated appliance and take it home for $499, a $231 discount off its regular price. However, this deal won't last for long, so it's important to act quickly if you want to take advantage. 

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

