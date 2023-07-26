These $26 water shoes are 'perfect for beach vacations' — and they're on sale

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

These shopper-approved water shoes have more than 5,000 5-star reviews on Amazon.

Save big on these shopper-approved water shoes from Amazon.

When it comes time to spend a day at the beach or by the lake, protecting your skin is always an important part of planning ahead. Sunscreen and hats can shield your face from the sun, but what about your feet?

Water shoes are an easy way to make sure that your feet don’t burn on the hot sand or end up cut by jagged underwater rocks, making them an essential part of your packing list this summer.

If you don't already have a pair for yourself, Amazon's latest sale on SEEKWAY Water Shoes is the perfect time to add them to your online cart.

The details

The SEEKWAY Water Shoes are multipurpose shoes that protect your feet from the elements, while still feeling lightweight and comfortable. Made from a flexible mesh with a durable rubber sole, they conform to the shape of your feet and offer a barefoot feel that still keeps you safe.

They’re also made with breathable drainage holes, so if you’re more inclined to water sports like paddle boarding or kayaking, your shoes will dry quickly after your workout.

Available in women’s shoe sizes 5.5 to 14 (men's sizes 5.5 to 13), they come in 15 fun colours to choose from.

'Perfect for our beach vacation'

Backed by a 4.5 star rating and more than 5,000 five-star reviews, shoppers have been impressed with these water shoes thanks to their snug fit and protective abilities. Reviewers say they stay in place "despite big waves and water flow," and are "perfect shoes for water activities."

"If you need water shoes, these are it," raved one reviewer.

Another shopper agreed that they were "perfect for our beach vacation" and offered "good grip on rocks."

The shoes have also been called "very lightweight and comfortable," and are ideal for walking around the beach or pool.

However, while shoppers loved these for use in the water, some reviewers found that they didn't offer much in terms of anti-slip grip. As one reviewer wrote, they offer "poor traction in slippery conditions, other than they are great."

The verdict

If you’re looking to protect your feet outdoors with an affordable pair of footwear, then these water socks are a great option that stays securely on your feet both in and out of the water. If however, you’re looking to protect your feet on slippery surfaces like tile, these may not offer as much protection against slips as they will against germs.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.