Amazon shoppers are obsessed with these 'pillowy soft' sandals — and they're only $25

Amazon shoppers love these soft and comfortable sandals. (Photos via Amazon)

Not to sound like a broken record, but slide sandals are the summer must-have.

Not only are they cute and comfortable, but they're incredibly effortless and keep your feet cool in the sweltering temperatures.

But with so many options on the market, how do you begin to choose the perfect pair of slides? Luckily, Amazon Canada has got you covered with the JOOMRA Unisex Non Slip Sandals. Even better, select colours of these "lightweight and comfy" sandals are even on sale for $25.

Read on to learn why more than 7,000 shoppers have given these "amazing" sandals a perfect 5-star rating.

JOOMRA Unisex Non Slip Sandals (Photo via Amazon)

From $25 at Amazon

The details

Available in 24 colours in sizes four to 14 (women) and three to 12 (men), these slides are made from skin-friendly and durable EVA material, making them super lightweight and breathable.

Designed with an anti-slip textured style, the deep heel cup a roomy toe box wraps around the whole foot to absorb impact and support your feet.

Amazon says these sandals are "perfect for all seasons and occasions, the bathroom, kitchen and bedroom," as well as "the beach, steam rooms and more."

JOOMRA Unisex Non Slip Sandals (Photo via Amazon)

From $25 at Amazon

What shoppers are saying

Out of more than 10,000 reviews, Amazon shoppers have given these "pillowy soft" sandals a solid 4.2-star rating.

Shoppers particularly love how "comfy and supportive" they are, especially compared to similar options on the market.

One shopper says these slides "are better than other similar styles" they've tried, and would "recommend them to anyone." Another customer agrees, adding that they're "so good for the price" and "the best slides ever."

Someone else writes that although "they appear squishy at first," they're "actually really supportive." Another reviewer seconds that comment, saying "my podiatrist even loves them."

JOOMRA Unisex Non Slip Sandals (Photo via Amazon)

From $25 at Amazon

However, many shoppers warn that these slides run large, so you may want to size down before purchasing.

"Definitely go down a size," says an Amazon customer who bought their usual size but had to return it.

Another agrees, saying "they fit big" and wrote that "future shoppers should size down."

The verdict

If you're looking for an affordable yet stylish pair of sandals to rock this summer, look no further than the JOOMRA Unisex Non Slip Sandals.

Many shoppers rave about how soft, supportive and comfortable they are — especially for the affordable price point. However, before you add these slides to your cart, you may want to consider going down a size to achieve the optimal fit.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

