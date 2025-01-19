Amazon shoppers say this comfy tunic — down to $22 — has a 'slimming effect'

If you've suddenly gone from wearing a light jacket to a heavy coat, you know that winter is on its way. And if you greet this with, "Here we go again," allow us to put a happier spin on this season — there's a whole slew of winter wardrobe items that'll have you looking snazzy in the snow without weighing heavy on your handbag. Need some inspo? Amazon has all the yummy fleece-lined layering pieces and comfy leggings to make winter more tolerable enjoyable, but shoppers have their style sights set on the adorable Korsis Tunic Dress — and it happens to be on sale. Right now you can get it for just $22.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

With thousands of fans sharing their love for this tunic, it's a great bet. This time of year, sweaters dominate our wardrobes. Putting on a sweater and jeans gets really old when you're doing it for three months straight. Not only does this sassy frock mix things up, but it's less expensive than a bulky, itchy sweater that'll cost you $50 and up. Available in 13 colors and prints, it also makes a great gift, especially at this price — one of the lowest we've seen it on sale. (Note that prices vary by color and pattern.)

Why do I need this? 🤔

Soft like a t-shirt, thanks to the polyester and cotton blend, and with a touch of spandex, it's stretchy to keep things comfy. Sounds good enough to lounge in, but shoppers love wearing it out and about — and pairing it with leggings and boots is a favorite among the five-star fans.

Just imagine prancing in the park as the snow falls — this tunic comes in all the right colors to give this drab season a pop of color. You can choose from shades like coffee and army green, but it also comes in plaid and other prints. And if you’re concerned about showing off your tummy or you just want to look thinner, this dress can put your mind at ease.

Winter is about to get a lot more fashionable. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Nearly 13,000 shoppers have already given this dress a five-star rating — there’s a lot to love about it.

Pros 👍

"Love it," shared one rave reviewer. "Super cute with leggings and boots. The length is exactly what I was looking for. Just loose enough to be comfortable. Fitted enough to not look like a trash bag."

"Very stylish and classy," wrote another happy shopper. “Looks good as pictured with leggings and boots. Fits as expected and has a slimming effect."

"Fits perfectly," reported another delighted fashionista. "So comfortable. Slimming. Dress it up or dress it down. Lightweight material but not too thin. Doesn’t look cheap but doesn’t look expensive. It’s simple, casual and absolutely perfect!"

"I am plus-size, and apple-shaped, which means I have more bulk in the tummy area," a rave reviewer wrote. "I am wary of how certain cuts add bulk to my tummy. This top looked great! It's more form-fitting at the chest and skims my belly. It's cotton and soft and warm enough to wear inside, but it isn't bulky. It's also long enough to cover my booty in leggings."

Cons 👎

A shopper shared: "In all the pictures it looks like there is a defined waist. There is not. It is straight down from underarms to hem. It is cute, but a belt will be needed."

"Not for the short of us!" was the top from another customer. "This top seems decently made. Fabric is soft next to the skin. Color is what I expected. I'm 5'4" and wow this top is long ... in fact, it's a full-length dress on me. The left side (it's an asymmetrical cut) hangs an inch or more below my knee."

Need some new comfy leggings to go under your new tunic? This popular pair has over 34,000 five-star ratings.

