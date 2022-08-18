This smart garage door opener provides 'peace of mind' for homes — and it's on sale

Save on the Refoss Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener. (Photo via Amazon)

Smart home technology has come a long way in recent years, making it easy to automate everything from your lighting to your thermostat.

Now, there are also devices that are designed specifically to work with your garage door — and they're more affordable than ever. The Refoss Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener is included as one of Amazon Canada's Deals of the Day, which means that shoppers can save 22 per cent on this convenient device.

Because it's a Deal of the Day, you'll have to act quickly to save, as this deal ends tonight at 11:55 p.m. PST (2:55 a.m. EST).

If you've ever considered installing an automatic garage door opener but were deterred by the price, the Refoss device is a great alternative. It doesn't require any memberships or fees to use, since it connects to your home's Wi-Fi, as well as Google Assistant and Alexa for added convenience.

Stay alert with different notification modes, which remind you to close the garage door or keep you updated with the door status. You can even check in on your garage door when you're away with the eHomeLife app.

'The best update to my garage'

Thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by the Refoss Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener for a convenient way to update their home, even if you have an older garage door opener. It's racked up a 4.3-star average rating, with reviewers calling it "the best purchase for [a] smart home."

One reviewer loved that it provides "peace of mind that my garage is closed," as the device's app sends notifications and lets you control your garage door from afar.

According to reviewers, installation is "pretty straight forward" and can be completed in "minutes."

'Works like a charm'

Shoppers say that the smart garage door opener "works like a charm," and comes "highly recommended" for a quick an easy update to your home.

However, some reviewers can be a challenge to connect to Alexa at first. You'll also want to take note of which version you purchase, as one is designed to be compatible with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant, while the other does not work with Apple devices.

The verdict

If you're looking to add some peace of mind to your home, the Refoss Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener could be a great addition to your smart home network. It allows you to open and close the garage door from just about anywhere, so you'll never have to worry about whether it was left open after leaving the house.

On sale now at Amazon Canada, you'll just want to ensure that the model you purchase is compatible with your home's existing network in order to get the best results.

