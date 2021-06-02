7 smartwatches you can buy from Amazon for under $100

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

7 of the best smartwatches you can buy on Amazon under $100

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Smartwatches continue to be a popular accessory. Whether you're looking to simply track your steps or something more, there are tons of brands to choose from — but the problem is, a lot of them are pretty pricey.

If you find yourself cringing at the triple-figure price of some of the wearable tech on the market, we've rounded up 7 shopper-approved smartwatches under $100 you can buy on Amazon Canada.

Lintelek Smart Watch - Amazon, $46

Linktelek's smartwatch is one of Amazon Canada's bestsellers and comes in 8 different colours. It has a heart rate and sleep monitor so you can track your real-time heart rate and sleep duration along with consistency. This smartwatch has a full-screen touch display with an anti-sweat matte finish. Record your everyday activities, such as steps, distance, burning calories, walking mileage and more with its 8 built-in sports modes.

Lintelek's smartwatch has a 4.2-star rating with more than 7,700 reviews. One customer said the watch is a "great tracker for the price."

SHOP IT: Amazon, $46

Orit smartwatch - Amazon, $60 (originally $63)

Orit's smartwatch supports blood pressure and blood oxygen monitoring. It has a real-time analysis of your health status and sleep quality and 18 different sports modes. This watch also has GPS and a compass to help you view your movement on a track map while you're out for a hike. Plus, if it's connected to Bluetooth, it can support incoming call reminders and texts.

Orit's smartwatch has a 4-star rating with more 400 reviews. One customer said the watch is an "excellent health tracking watch."

"Very happy with watch’s health tracking functions. Everything seems to work well. Battery life when using sleep tracking function nightly is only about a week. But charges up pretty fast though; less than 90 minutes," the shopper said. I highly recommend this watch to anyone interest in tracking their health."

Story continues

SHOP IT: Amazon, $60 (originally $63)

UMIDIGI smartwatch - Amazon, $67 (originally $86)

UMIDIGI's smartwatch is equipped with a full-touch display with built-in GPS, activity tracker, heart rate monitor, 14 sports modes, sleep monitor and women menstrual cycle calculation. It also has Call, SMS and app messages, music control, weather report, alarm clock, stopwatch, find phone, call rejection and other functions.

UMIDGI's smartwatch has a 4.1-star rating with more than 950 reviews. One customer said the watch is a "good buy," noting that they were able to use the battery for five days without a recharge.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $67 (originally $86)

Fullmosa smartwatch - Amazon, $70 (originally $83)

Fullmosa's stylish smartwatch is a multifunctional smartwatch with a fitness tracker that supports music control, remote camera, timer, steps, distance, calories burned and data monitoring. It has 7 sports modes, including running, cycling, skipping and swimming. It's compatible with most iPhones and Androids. The Bluetooth will notify you of a new call, text, email, calendar and app notifications. It's also waterproof.

The Fullmosa smartwatch has a 3.9-star rating on more than 1,200 reviews, wth customers calling it "easy to use" and "great for both men and women."

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $70 (originally $83)

PUTARE - Amazon, $49

PUTARE's smartwatch offers detailed insights into your most frequent activities. It automatically tracks your all-day steps, calories, heart rate and sleep and has 8 different modes for your workouts. It also claims to work for up to 10 days without a charge.

PUTARE's smartwatch has a 4.3-star rating with more than 1,900 reviews.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $49

LIGE smartwatch - Amazon, $83

LIGE's smartwatch has a fashionable and professional look with a 1.1-inch full-touch colour LED display. It's lightweight, slim and durable. This watch has health tracking that can support heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen and sleep monitoring. LIGE's smartwatch is waterproof and it has mini games.

LIGE's smartwatch has a 4.8-star rating with one customer raving about its "great features."

"Shipping was fast even with Covid disruptions. I was very excited to receive my watch, it is exactly as they described it. I was worried I wouldn't understand how to use it but I find it very easy. I love that I can set up reminders to drink water and such. It came with a 12-month guarantee which is impressive. Love it and highly recommend it," they added in their review.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $83

CEGAR smartwatch- Amazon, $44 (originally $60)

CEGAR's smartwatch has 8 sports tracking like treadmill, fitness and trekking to help you better monitor your activity. This waterproof smartwatch can remind you when your heart rate is too high and allows you to watch over your health at any time. When the watch is connected to your smartphone, it will remind you when you get a call or text and you can view the content by sliding the screen. You can also receive notifications from Skype, Facebook, Twitter and Whatsapp on this watch.

CEGAR's smartwatch has a 3.7-star rating more than 1,100 reviews. One customer said the watch "works great."

"The watch is very comfortable and works great. Very durable. I recommend one that I water proof like this one especially if you work in healthcare. It's perfect," the happy customer wrote in their five-star review.

SHOP IT: Amazon, $44 (originally $60)

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.