This shoe cleaner makes the perfect stocking stuffer — and it's half price right now on Amazon

Dirty shoes? The Philips Sneaker Cleaner makes for a great stocking stuffer this holiday season. Photos via Amazon.

When it comes to keeping your shoes looking fresh and new, it's sometimes easier said than done. Luckily, these days there's a gadget for just about everything — including cleaning sneakers.

The Philips Sneaker Cleaner is the latest cleaning tool you never knew you needed, and right now it's on sale at Amazon Canada. Normally retailing for $57, it's on sale ahead of the holiday season for just $28 thanks to a Cyber Week deal.

To find out if this cleaning tool is worth slipping into a stocking or adding to your holiday wish list, keep reading for all the important details.

Save 51%: Philips Sneaker Cleaner

How does it work?

While using good old-fashioned elbow grease can help remove dirt and stains from shoes, the Philips Sneaker Cleaner delivers up to 500 rotations per minute for an effective clean.

It comes with three brush heads (hard, soft and sponge), depending on the material you're cleaning, and is battery powered for convenience. Simply wet the brush with water and soap, switch on the Philips Sneaker Cleaner and wipe the sneaker with a clean towel when done.

Why shoppers love it

According to more than 6,000 customer reviews, this shoe cleaner is a worthwhile investment. Shoppers say that it "makes a really good Christmas present" and "removes all dirt from the sneakers no what material it was."

One reviewer claimed it made two year old shoes look as "new as the day I bought them."

Another shared that "my kids' school shoes and runners never looked so clean."

"Don't throw away dirty runners before you buy this," added a third.

While shoppers have found that this shoe cleaner works well to remove mud, dirt and scuffs from sneakers and dress shoes alike, they caution that it does have its limitations. Older stains may need the help of a professional — especially if your shoes are light in colour.

It's best "for getting the minor, dry dust off from the shoes," says one reviewer.

The verdict

In case you're on the hunt for a unique stocking stuffer or White Elephant gift idea, the Philips Sneaker Cleaner is a solid choice for Christmas 2023. It's convenient, portable, and "works very well" to clean dirt and mud from sneakers and dress shoes alike. However, this cleaning hack might be best suited to everyday messes, and not heavily stained shoes.

