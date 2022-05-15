This tummy-sculpting Amazon swimsuit is on sale for just $32: 'Buy this one now!'

Amazon shoppers are fans of the TcIFE Women's One Piece Swimsuit.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

With swimsuit season just around the corner, it may be time to upgrade your collection of bathing suits.

It can sometimes be a challenge to find options that offer enough coverage, while still being comfortable and flattering. Add in high quality construction and a price that doesn't break the bank, and it may seem like hunting for a needle in a haystack of swimsuits.

Luckily, one top-rated Amazon Canada pick has shoppers raving, thanks to its figure-flattering fit and affordable price tag. Normally retailing for $38, the TcIFE Women's One Piece Swimsuit is on sale right now for just $32 in most colours.

TcIFE Women's One Piece Swimsuit. Image via Amazon.

$32 $38 at Amazon

This one-piece swimsuit is designed with a high halter neckline — but that doesn't mean it's frumpy. It also has keyhole details at the bust and back for added style points.

Its smooth and stretchy fabric is totally comfortable to wear, with a ruched bodice that highlights your waistline. For even more shaping and contouring, the TcIFE swimsuit even has a tummy-sculpting front panel and figure-flattering ruched side panels.

Available in sizes S to XXL, this swimsuit fits women between sizes 4 - 22 and comes in a rainbow of colours and patterns. It also features a wire-free, light padding bra for bust support and shaping for those who want it.

What shoppers are saying

Those who are looking for a stylish one-piece for summer will want to add the TcIFE Women's One Piece Swimsuit to cart — at least if Amazon customer reviews are to be believed. The swimsuit has earned a solid 4.5-star average rating from more than 1,500 customer reviews.

"Buy this one now," raved one reviewer who said they loved "everything about this bathing suit." They added that it was slimming and supportive thorough the bust, which made them "feel like a million bucks."

Story continues

TcIFE Women's One Piece Swimsuit. Image via Amazon.

Another reviewer admitted that they were "extremely impressed" with this swimsuit, as the "tummy control does a great job" while still being comfortable.

Even reviewers with a large chest have raved about this swimsuit, calling it "great for bigger busts."

Some shoppers found that the material used for this swimsuit is on the "stiff" side, which can make it feel slightly small at first. Reviews have mentioned that it "loosens when wet," but if you prefer to have more room you may want to size up.

The verdict

Based on the rave reviews from shoppers online, the TcIFE Women's One Piece Swimsuit seems like a safe bet if you’re looking for a swimsuit that provides plenty of coverage along with a slimming effect.

If you do find yourself in need of extra fabric for a longer torso, you’ll want to take the reviewers’ advice and opt for a size up for a better fit.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.