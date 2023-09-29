This unique cleaning gel tackles messes with ease — and it's on sale for $10 on Amazon

The TICARVE Car Cleaning Gel is on sale now at Amazon Canada. Images via Amazon.

Amazon Canada's fall Prime Day sale is just a few short days away, and the deals are already in full force. You'll find everything from TVs to kitchen appliances already marked down, along with some unique cleaning products, too.

The TICARVE Car Cleaning Gel is a slime-like putty that is said to be able to clean your car unlike anything else — and right now, it's on sale for 29 per cent off.

This cleaning gel is designed to get into the nooks and crannies in your vehicle, cleaning dust and debris. The flexible and moldable putty is ideal for the hard-to-get-to crevices in your car, including air vents, cup holders, console panels and more, to pick up dust, dirt and debris.

The details

Beyond your vehicle, the car detailing gel works on other difficult-to-clean items such as computer keyboards, calculators and household objects like lamps and TV remotes. The goop is sticky to dust but not to hands and won't leave behind a residue. Plus, it features a lavender or magnolia scent, leaving a pleasant smell in your vehicle.

TICARVE's cleaning gel is super easy to use — just press the gel up against a surface and slowly pull back to remove any dust. When you’re finished using it, put it back into its container and keep it in a cool place like the glove compartment for safekeeping. Best of all the TICARVE Cleaning Gel can be used over and over again. Change of colour will indicate when it’s ready to be replaced.

TICARVE Cleaning Gel. Image via Amazon.

$10 $14 at Amazon

Why reviewers love it

As one of Amazon's most popular car detailing tools, shoppers say the cleaning gel is "perfect for hard to get to areas!"

One Amazon shopper says the product does "exactly what it says it does" and they were "surprised" by how easily it picked up dust and debris, especially from vents and cup holders.

"This is really good stuff," explains another shopper who says that it picks up dust and debris better "than the best hand duster." They added that it even pulled cat hair off the couch "without leaving a slimy mess."

However, despite its 61,000+ reviews, some shoppers note the product has a short lifespan.

"I liked it, but it didn't last as long as I expected," writes one shopper, who sad that it "felt really gritty" after just a couple of uses.

Another reviewer also noted that it's difficult to remove crumbs and dust.

The verdict

With an average rating of 3.9 stars, this on-sale cleaning gel is an affordable way to detail your vehicle. However, if you're looking for a long-lasting investment, some shoppers advise that the putty won't last for more than a few uses.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

