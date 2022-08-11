This mini exercise bike is great for home workouts — and it's only $59 at Amazon Canada

Save 41% on the TODO Mini Exercise Bike Pedal Exerciser from Amazon Canada. (Photo via Amazon Canada)

When you have a hectic schedule, fitting in a workout can seem like the last item on your priority list. But what if there was a way to add some movement into your day without even leaving your desk?

Enter the TODO Mini Exercise Bike. This mini pedal exerciser fits just about anywhere, and can be used during activities where you'd normally be seated — while you're working, watching TV, or reading, just to name a few.

This compact exercise machine is currently on sale on Amazon Canada, and right now it's a total of 41 per cent off. Read on to find out why shoppers love this top-rated item.

$59 $101 at Amazon

The details

This portable pedal exerciser mimics the effects of a stationary bike in a convenient under-the-desk design. Complete with a multi-function LCD screen that tracks time, distance, calories burned and more, the pedal exerciser offers a low-impact workout with customizable resistance levels.

A convenient way to get your cardio in, the device can help reduce physical fatigue during the workday, enhance blood circulation and improve endurance levels. Additionally, all fitness levels can use this mini pedal bike, from beginners to more advanced athletes.

What people are saying

With an average rating of 4 stars and the title of Amazon's best-selling exercise bike, the TODO pedal exerciser has become a home office must-have for hundreds of reviewers. It's received more than 3,000 five-star reviews, with shoppers calling it a "fantastic buy."

One reviewer ordered this item to give their legs "some exercise while sitting," and said that they have "no complaints with the bike."

"I use it daily to cycle while I’m working," reads one review.

Many shoppers also note that this mini pedaler has been great for people with mobility issues, as it provides a stationary way to stay active.

One reviewer purchased this machine "to help leg circulation and to maintain range of motion," while others added that it has been "great for rehab exercises" following knee surgery.

While shoppers have praised this compact exercise machine for being quiet and effective at delivering a low-impact cardio workout, they do note that it works best when placed on top of a nonslip mat.

"Would recommend putting a nonslip mat under as it does slide!" shared one reviewer.

The verdict

As one of the most affordable mini bikes around, the TODO Mini Exercise Bike has been called "really good value for the money." It offers a great way to stay active even while sedentary, and doesn't take up much space to store.

If you do plan to use it on a tiled or wood floor, you'll want to follow reviewer advice and place the machine on top of a nonslip mat so that it doesn't move around while in use.

