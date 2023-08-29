This massage gun with 30K 5-star reviews is 73% off on Amazon: 'By far the best'

Save 73% on the Toloco Massage Gun. Images via Amazon.

If you frequent the gym often or have a demanding job, aches and pains can become a standard part of your life. Luckily, in recent years massage guns have become a popular way to relax and unwind without the need for seeing a massage therapist.

Take the Toloco Massage Gun for example. This percussive massage gun with thousands of five star reviews is on sale now for just $70 at Amazon Canada. Normally retailing for $260, this bestselling massage gun is now a whopping 73 per cent off.

How does it work?

This percussive massage gun helps to relieve sore muscles and tension by penetrating deep into the body's tissues. It comes with 15 interchangeable massage heads that can be used on all parts of the body, including the legs, arms, abs and back — even the hands and feet.

The Toloco massage gun features seven different speeds, each bringing a different intensity massage experience. Its easy to read LED touch screen also displays the massage gun's speed, power level and pressure intensity at a glance.

Why use a massage gun?

Vibration therapy has been shown to help alleviate post-workout soreness. (Getty Images)

There's no doubt that a massage just feels good on sore muscles, but studies have shown that there are benefits us using tools like this affordable massage gun. Vibration therapy has been shown to help alleviate post-workout soreness, which helps you get back to exercising faster. Studies have also shown that pre-workout massages can even result in decreased muscle soreness after an intense sweat session.

In spite of these potential health benefits, there are some risks to using a massage gun, especially if used incorrectly. Excessive use may lead to ruptured blood vessels, nerve sensitivity, ligament strain or muscle fibre damage.

If you're curious about incorporating one into your fitness routine, be sure to speak with a doctor or healthcare professional ahead of time.

'By far the best massage gun'

As one of Amazon's most popular massage guns, the Toloco Massage Gun is a hit among shoppers. It's racked up a 4.3-star average rating from nearly 38,000 customer reviews, as shoppers say it provides "excellent muscle relief."

According to reviewers, it "works great" and is an "awesome price." Others even raved that the massage gun is "professional quality," and is similar to RMT treatments that they have received.

"Love all the attachments," shared one person.

"Would definitely recommend this massage gun to any age," added another.

One Amazon customer noted that this device is helpful for athletes looking "improve their recovery and performance." It also works well to relieve soreness from "cramps, muscle spasms and long shifts always on your feet."

However, due to the size and shape of this massage gun, some shoppers found that it was "too heavy," which can make it "somewhat difficult to hold onto."

The verdict

At its current price of $70, the Toloco Massage Gun is an affordable option if you're looking to dive into the world of at-home massage.

Shoppers have praised its effective performance that helps relieve tired and sore muscles, although some shoppers did find it to be a little too heavy for prolonged use. For a lighter weight option, you can also shop more massage guns on sale below.

