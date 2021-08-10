These $14 compression gloves have earned over 7,500 5-star reviews on Amazon: Why shoppers love them

Looking for more of the best deals, sales and product recommendations? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

DISUPPO Compression Gloves are a top choice among Amazon shoppers for pain relief. Images via Amazon.

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Sitting in front of a desk all day can be tough on the body, and without the proper support you may find yourself with aches and pains that can affect both your mood and your productivity.

Investing in an ergonomic office setup is the best way to prevent issues from happening, but there are also some small tweaks that can ensure that you feel your best throughout the day. Take compressive gloves for example: designed to reduce pain caused by arthritis or carpal tunnel syndrome, they’re an affordable solution that offers support for your hands and joints.

One top-rated pair found on Amazon has received a stamp of approval from shoppers, earning more than 7,500 five-star reviews.

DISUPPO Arthritis Compression Gloves. Image via Amazon.

SHOP IT: Amazon, from $14

How do they work?

These gloves are engineered to provide compression, warmth and light support to the hand and its joints. By increasing oxygen delivery to your muscles, they help to enhance circulation and reduce inflammation in the process. Mild compression also helps to ease swelling and provide support where you need it.

With a fingerless design that lets you perform everyday tasks like cooking and typing, the Disuppo Compression Gloves are ideal for all-day wear. Made from a lightweight cotton-spandex blend, they ensure easy mobility and plenty of stretch.

They’re available in sizes ranging from small to large, and come in six different colours to choose from.

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

Why shoppers love them

Starting at $14, their affordable price tag is just one reason why shoppers can’t get enough of these compression gloves. They've also earned a 4.1-star rating, as Amazon customers have been impressed with their softness and comfort.

Story continues

ALSO SEE: Sales of this 'powerful' fan have surged 500% on Amazon this week: 'So worth the money'

Whether you're using them while typing or during other activities that can put strain on your hands like knitting or crocheting, reviewers have noted that these gloves offer "just the right amount of compression" throughout the palms, wrists and fingers.

Some reviewers have even found these gloves are comfortable enough to wear overnight, as they provide "significant relief" from stiffness, soreness and numbness.

Disuppo Compression Gloves. Image via Amazon.

Despite all of the positive reviews, some shoppers have noted that these gloves were either too loose or too tight when they first arrived.

To avoid sizing issues, you’ll want to ensure that you follow the brand’s size guide in order to find your perfect fit by measuring the width of your palm and choose the corresponding glove size.

Verdict

If you're looking for an affordable way to soothe aching hands without pain medication, it might be worth considering a pair of these DISUPPO Compression Gloves. They're thin enough to use during most day to day activities, and can even help keep your hands warm in cold indoor environments.

You'll just want to make sure that you follow the size guides for the best fit possible, especially if you prefer a strong compressive fit.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.