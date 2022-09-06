This anti-theft backpack is 'perfect' for travel — and it's on sale on Amazon

Reviewers say this anti-theft backpack is 'actually amazing' — and it's on sale (Photo via Amazon)

With school back in session and travel on the brain, backpack season is in full swing. If your own backpack has seen better days, this "Amazon's Choice" anti-theft bag may be the breath of fresh air your wardrobe needs — especially at its current sale price.

Dubbed the "perfect" travel and school companion by reviewers, Amazon Canada shoppers can save up to 35 per cent on this tech-friendly bag for a limited time.

The details

Tzowla's anti-theft backpack is designed with tech in mind. The backpack has a laptop compartment that can hold a 15.6-inch computer, a headphone port, and a USB charging port with a built-in cable design.

The bag is made from water-resistant fabric that's both scratch and tear-resistant, protecting your valuables inside.

A perfect travel companion, the backpack features a fixed-password lock to get inside and has durable metal zippers, giving you an added sense of security when you're on the go.

What people are saying

Tzowla's anti-theft backpack comes backed by a whopping 36,000 reviews, an "Amazon's Choice" title and a 4.4-star average rating.

According to one shopper, the backpack is the "perfect" travel companion.

It "fits everything you need," they write. The individualized sections are great for packing "portable consoles, tablets, notebooks," and more.

The backpack is "actually amazing," praises another reviewer. The charging port is "really convenient," and it has "tons of compartments" — a "really great bag for everyday use," they write.

"This backpack is perfect for travel and work," lauds a third shopper. The user, who says they would "recommend" the bag to university students, writes it's the "perfect size" for campus, walking around, and airports. "Overall [it's] an amazing backpack," they say. For "the price, you can't beat it."

Despite top marks for comfort, durability and travel, some reviewers note that while the bag is water-resistant, that doesn't make it waterproof.

Anything inside the backpack on a rainy day has "either been slightly damp," or the fabric becomes "soaked," according to one shopper.

The verdict

Whether you're planning a grand adventure abroad or returning to the classroom, more than 28,000 Amazon shoppers have given their five-star seal of approval to this anti-theft, tech-friendly backpack. Right now, shoppers can save up to 35 per cent on the "Amazon's Choice" bag and take it home for as little as $45. To check out more school-friendly backpacks for fall, click here.

