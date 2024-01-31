Amazon Treehouse Is World's Most Spectacular Classroom And Luxury Retreat

In the heart of the Peruvian Amazon rainforest, you can find what is probably the world’s most remarkable - and eco-friendly - luxury holiday accommodation. Tamandua Expeditions’ Alta Sanctuary Treehouse is hours from the nearest town, and soars above the canopy as the tallest treehouse in the Americas. It also offers a unique perspective on one of the world’s most fascinating, biodiverse, and threatened habitats. Nestled 110 feet above the ground in an ancient host tree entwined in a massive strangler fig, the treehouse provides an extraordinary retreat with amenities reminiscent of a five-star hotel room. However, the treehouse is not only a luxury retreat for those who can afford it - it also serves as a sanctuary for focused learning for Junglekeepers Peru. The organisation conserves the rainforest in the vitally important Madres de Dios region and utilises education to help the local people protect their unique habitat. Junglekeepers’ Mohsin Kazmi says: “Utilising ecotourism as a vessel for conservation education is one of the most important parts of how Tamandua Expeditions curates experiences in tropical ecosystems.” Juan Julio Durand Torres, Vice President of Junglekeepers Peru, utilises the treehouse as his classroom. He even pursued a leadership course on the Udemy online education platform, harnessing the tranquility of the canopy to enhance his skills. Having learned in one of the world’s most unique classrooms, he now passes that knowledge on to others. Junglekeepers has successfully safeguarded 50,000 acres of rainforest habitat along the Las Piedras River in Madre de Dios, Peru, this year alone with the treehouse also providing employment opportunities in helping conserve the rainforest.